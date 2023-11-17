Plaza Live turns 60 years old as it undergoes a $10 million renovation

We’d like to think that were that not nearly 30 years before the birth of Orlando Weekly, it would be our clip circulating around today, but it’s hard to say, as hardly a member of our staff is as old as the landmark theater.
Back then, the theater opened with the film McClintock starring John Wayne, and since then, expanding its mission beyond simply cinema, has hosted everyone from Lyle Lovett to Rufus du Sol as well as becoming the home base of the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra.
Today Plaza Live, as it's dubbed, is undergoing a nearly $10 million renovation to update the retro (some might say shabby) chic venue. The iconic once-spinning spire descended from its 30-year-long perch overlooking the the Milk District in August, with many wondering if it will ever return. (Considering the fascination with that spire today, it seems ironic that the article cited the “rocking chair” seats as the theater’s “most unique feature.”)
Megan Kelly, executive director of the Plaza Foundation, assures us the venue will be up and running again by January, with a slate of shows beginning as early as Jan. 9. But we’re expecting that spire to be resurrected the week before that, spinning again with new colored LED lighting to boot. (Word to the wise, Orlando Weekly’s Whiskey Business is scheduled to happen at the newly renovated venue on Feb. 16, 2024. Watch out for those tickets soon.)
We thought it appropriate to take the time to reflect on this not insignificant birthday. Not much in Central Florida is still around and functioning after six decades. After all, this is nearly two years to the day before Walt Disney even revealed plans for his new theme park.
So, here’s to you, Plaza Theater. May you be around for 60 more.
