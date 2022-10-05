ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

National Hurricane Center continues to monitor two disturbances in Atlantic

Although one of the two monitored disturbances has upgraded into a depression, the NHC believes it is unlikely to grow much stronger.

By on Wed, Oct 5, 2022 at 1:25 pm

click to enlarge The NHC expects Tropical Depression Twelve to fizzle out over the next three days. - National Hurricane Center
National Hurricane Center
The NHC expects Tropical Depression Twelve to fizzle out over the next three days.

Of the two tropical disturbances the National Hurricane Center has been monitoring this week, one has reached tropical depression status.

Tropical Depression Twelve, located in the eastern Atlantic, has a maximum sustained wind speed of 35 mph. According to the NHC's most recent public advisory, the depression is "barely hanging on as a tropical cyclone". The NHC's cone models show that the depression is expected to dissipate within three days.

The NHC is also watching a disturbance east of the Windward Islands, which has an 80% chance of cyclone formation in 5 days and a 60% chance over the next 48 hours. While the NHC reports no stronger organization from the system since yesterday, it is expected to develop into a depression over the next few days.

Despite formation status, the NHC said that heavy rain and potential flooding should be anticipated throughout the Windward Islands and Northern areas of South America.

You can continue to stay updated on storm development through the NHC website.

The rains may have stopped, but Hurricane Ian is far from done with Central Florida

By Matthew Moyer

Like Eola's swans, this week Orlando might appear serene, but most of us are paddling furiously beneath the surface.

Central Florida woman at center of investigation into DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard migrant flight stunt

By Michael Karlis

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar launched an investigation into the Martha's Vineyard migrant flights on Sept.19.

City of Orlando issues water use advisory after late-night sewage overflow

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando is still feeling the impacts of the flooding wrought by Hurricane Ian

As next summer's inevitable debt-ceiling crisis approaches, the petulant Freedom Caucus is already threatening default

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Kevin McCarthy will soon find himself on Jim Jordan's very short leash.

Citizens Insurance expects Hurricane Ian losses to total more than $2 billion

By News Service of Florida

Citizens Insurance expects Hurricane Ian losses to total more than $2 billion

Central Florida woman at center of investigation into DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard migrant flight stunt

By Michael Karlis

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar launched an investigation into the Martha's Vineyard migrant flights on Sept.19.

As next summer's inevitable debt-ceiling crisis approaches, the petulant Freedom Caucus is already threatening default

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Kevin McCarthy will soon find himself on Jim Jordan's very short leash.

Savage Love: 'My wife likes to give blowjobs, but not to me. Is it OK to let a gay man at my gym take over?'

By Dan Savage

Savage Love: ‘My wife likes to give blowjobs, but not to me. Is it OK to let a gay man at my gym take over?’
