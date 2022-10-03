ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

National Hurricane Center watching two disturbances in the Atlantic

One area is likely to form into a tropical depression over the next five days

By on Mon, Oct 3, 2022 at 3:37 pm

click to enlarge The two disturbances are located east of Florida in the Atlantic ocean - National Hurricane Center
National Hurricane Center
The two disturbances are located east of Florida in the Atlantic ocean
The National Hurricane Center is watching two tropical disturbances that have the potential to turn into storms.

Both waves are being monitored to determine their path and chances of developing further over the next few days. 

The NHC has reported that while both waves have a low chance of developing further in 48 hours, one area has a 70% chance of formation over the next five days. 

The first wave is located in the eastern tropical Atlantic and has an area of low pressure but showers and thunderstorms continue to increase. The NHC reports that a tropical depression is likely to form in a day or two. 

The second wave is located near the Windward Islands and could reach the Caribbean Sea by midweek. This wave has a 20% chance of formation over the next 48 hours.

The NHC continues to monitor disturbances to alert areas so that they may prepare in case a tropical storm develops further. 

News Slideshows

Ian

Snapshots of cleanup and life in Orlando the weekend after Hurricane Ian
Ron DeSantis and Ashley Moody have pushed the idea that looting is happening in their state.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' focus on 'looting' causes outrage
24 creepy Central Florida urban legends to keep you up at night

24 creepy Central Florida urban legends to keep you up at night
Orlando's Hurricane Ian aftermath in photos

Hurricane Ian aftermath in Orlando in photos

