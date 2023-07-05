2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Game of Thrones-themed convention cancels Orlando event amid DeSantis’ ‘anti-humanitarian legislation’

The event was slated to take place Aug. 25-27, at the Hyatt Regency Orlando

By on Wed, Jul 5, 2023 at 6:11 pm

click to enlarge Game of Thrones-themed convention cancels Orlando event amid DeSantis’ ‘anti-humanitarian legislation’
Photo via ConofThrones.net
A highly anticipated Game of Thrones-themed convention to be held in Orlando has been canceled due to the DeSantis’ administration’s anti-LGBTQ+ efforts.

Con of Thrones announced the 2023 event would not go on “due to the increasingly anti-humanitarian legislation and atmosphere in Florida,” according to a statement.

The event was slated to take place Aug. 25-27, at the Hyatt Regency Orlando.

Convention organizer Mischief Management expressed displeasure at having to cancel.
“Based on additional feedback from partners, attendees, and guests, it has become clear that if we were to proceed, Con of Thrones 2023 would not be the level of event that the community expects and deserves,” the statement reads.

The company announced that ticket holders will receive an email soon with transfer or refund options for tickets and add-ons they purchased. Already-reserved hotel accommodations through the Con of Thrones room block at Hyatt Regency Orlando will be canceled.

Con of Thrones is not the only group dropping Florida visits amid the contentious political and social climate. Other conventions, such as PoleCon, the AnitaB.org Grace Hopper Celebration, the Association of Perioperative Registered Nurses Global Surgical Conference and Expo, and the National Society of Black Engineers have also been relocated or canceled, according to the Orange County Convention Center.

Con of Thrones typically draws in about 3,000 to 4,000 attendees and was expected to do the same at this year’s event.

Florida's recent slate of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation has been interpreted as targeting drag performers, trans youth and adults, gender-affirming care, preferred pronoun use in schools and education about sexuality and gender identity in schools. The laws have drawn the attention of advocacy organizations like the Human Rights Campaign, the NAACP and more.

In response to these legislative efforts, the Human Rights Campaign, NAACP, League of United Latin American Citizens, Florida Immigrant Coalition and Equality Florida issued a travel advisory for the state, serving as a warning to minorities, immigrants and members of LGBTQ+ communities.

