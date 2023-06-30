2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Pole-dancing convention cancels Orlando event due to Gov. DeSantis' anti-LGBTQ+ laws

PoleCon wants to include attendees of all genders and ages, including those who want to attend in drag

By on Fri, Jun 30, 2023 at 10:39 am

click to enlarge Pole-dancing convention cancels Orlando event due to Gov. DeSantis' anti-LGBTQ+ laws
Photo via PoleConvention.com
The International Pole Convention, also known as PoleCon, will no longer host an Orlando 2024 event in light of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

The governor and his administration have recently released a slate of bills targeting LGBTQ+ communities, including one restricting drag shows, which has been interpreted as an attack on drag performers.

The pole-dancing convention announced it will relocate the annual event to allow for attendees of all genders and ages, including those who want to attend in drag, HuffPost reports.

“It’s just too risky to go to Florida,” Colleen Jolly, CEO of PoleCon, told HuffPost. “At this point, I’m signing [event-related] contracts one year in advance. What kind of shenanigans are going to be happening there by then?”

The Florida law targeting drag shows aims to restrict "adult live performances" anywhere minors may be present. However, the vague language used in the law can allow it to be applied to any drag event, opponents argue.

If an establishment violates the law, it could be fined $5,000 for a first offense and $10,000 for a following offense. The establishment's liquor license would also be revoked.

A federal judge last week temporarily halted the drag ban after Orlando-based drag restaurant chain Hamburger Mary's recently sued Florida over the law. The company argued its broad language violates free speech.
Hamburger Mary's located in downtown Orlando, Florida.

Judge blocks Florida law aimed at drag shows following Hamburger Mary's lawsuit: The challenge alleged the law 'prohibits protected speech based on the identity of the speaker' and is vague and overbroad

Now, the legal uncertainty surrounding the law has led to PoleCon choosing to halt its Florida event. Jolly told HuffPost PoleCon is still searching for a new location to hold the 2024 event.

“I won’t go to any state with a drag ban,” she said. “So, I’ve had to block out a third of the country.”

PoleCon was held in Orlando in 2018 with just under 1,000 attendees, 300 performers and 56 vendors, the organization says.

About The Author

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
