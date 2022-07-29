VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Florida Education Commissioner instructs schools to ignore federal guidelines on gender identity

By on Fri, Jul 29, 2022 at 10:17 am

click to enlarge State Sen. Manny Diaz, Jr. - Photo courtesy State Sen. Manny Diaz Jr./Facebook
Photo courtesy State Sen. Manny Diaz Jr./Facebook
State Sen. Manny Diaz, Jr.

Saying federal guidelines aimed at preventing discrimination against students based on such things as gender identity would “vastly expand the application” of Title IX, Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. told school officials Thursday to ignore the guidelines.

Title IX is a federal law that was enacted more than 50 years ago to prohibit sex-based discrimination in educational institutions. The U.S. Department of Education last month released a proposal that it said would “provide greater clarity regarding the scope” of sex discrimination.

The guidelines would extend protections under the law to include schools’ “obligations not to discriminate based on sex stereotypes, sex characteristics, pregnancy or related conditions, sexual orientation and gender identity.”

Related
Gov. Ron DeSantis says school faculty are 'instructed to tell kids' to switch genders

Gov. Ron DeSantis says school faculty are 'instructed to tell kids' to switch genders

Diaz took issue with the interpretation of Title IX to include sexual orientation and gender identity. He sent letters Thursday to superintendents, school boards, private-school owners and charter-school governing boards that said guidance documents from the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Agriculture “are not binding law” and asking school officials to refuse to change their practices.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which is involved in such things as school-lunch programs, in May similarly announced it would begin interpreting Title IX “to include discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.”

Related
Anti-trans bigots celebrate proposed Florida rule to bar gender-affirming care under Medicaid

Anti-trans bigots celebrate proposed Florida rule to bar gender-affirming care under Medicaid: The usual bunch of fascists and assholes celebrated Florida's plan to block care for trans people

Diaz warned against schools making certain accommodations for transgender students.

“Specifically, for example, nothing in these guidance documents requires you to give biological males who identify as female access to female bathrooms, locker rooms, or dorms; to assign biological males who identify as female to female rooms on school field trips; or to allow biological males who identify as female to compete on female sports teams,” Diaz wrote.

But in a news release last month, U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said the guidelines, in part, will “ensure all our nation's students — no matter where they live, who they are or whom they love — can learn, grow and thrive in school.

Diaz’s letter was an extension of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ efforts to bar what he calls “woke gender ideology” from classrooms.

The governor during a news conference Wednesday suggested that school systems in other states have included instruction that would encourage students to question their genders.

“And basically, this would be for elementary school kids, where they’re instructed to tell them, ‘Well, you may have been born a boy, that may have been what you said, but maybe you’re really a girl.’ That’s wrong. That has no place in school. So, that is happening in our country. Anyone that tells you it’s not happening is lying to you,” DeSantis said during an appearance in Tampa.

DeSantis this year signed a controversial bill that restricts instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation in schools. The measure, which critics derided as the “don’t say gay” bill, has drawn federal-court challenges.

Related
Orange County Public Schools named in lawsuit against 'Don't Say Gay' law

Orange County Public Schools named in lawsuit against 'Don't Say Gay' law


Also, DeSantis in 2021 signed legislation that barred transgender female athletes from competing on high-school girls’ and college women’s sports teams.

Diaz’s letter also took aim at the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, accusing it of communicating with schools and “suggesting that they should comply” with the U.S. Department of Agriculture guidance.

The state department is led by Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a Democrat who is running for governor this year and frequently clashes with DeSantis.

Diaz also advised schools to disregard what he characterized as “any suggestion” from the state agriculture department that schools post an “And Justice for All” poster, which would indicate participation in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service program.

According to the federal agriculture agency, the posters are the “primary method utilized to inform customers of their rights that displays information relevant” to federally assisted programs.

The News Service of Florida contacted the U.S. Department of Education and the state agriculture department on Thursday for comment but did not immediately receive responses.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Florida Cup

Florida Cup draws record-breaking crowd to Camping World Stadium [PHOTOS]
Orlandoans remembered Billy Manes on the shores of Lake Eola last week

Orlandoans remembered Billy Manes on the shores of Lake Eola last week
Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report

Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report
Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando

Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando

News Slideshows

Florida Cup

Florida Cup draws record-breaking crowd to Camping World Stadium [PHOTOS]
Orlandoans remembered Billy Manes on the shores of Lake Eola last week

Orlandoans remembered Billy Manes on the shores of Lake Eola last week
Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report

Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report
Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando

Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando

News Slideshows

Florida Cup

Florida Cup draws record-breaking crowd to Camping World Stadium [PHOTOS]
Orlandoans remembered Billy Manes on the shores of Lake Eola last week

Orlandoans remembered Billy Manes on the shores of Lake Eola last week
Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report

Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report
Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando

Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando

Trending

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz — under investigation for potential sex crimes — voted against reauthorizing a human trafficking bill

By Colin Wolf

Matt Gaetz

Gov. Ron DeSantis says school faculty are 'instructed to tell kids' to switch genders

By Patricia Tolley

Gov. Ron DeSantis says school faculty are 'instructed to tell kids' to switch genders

Florida announces plan to help homeowners amid insurance downgrades

By News Service of Florida

Florida announces plan to help homeowners amid insurance downgrades

Neo-Nazis gathered outside the Turning Point USA summit at Tampa Convention Center this weekend

By Justin Garcia

Neo-Nazi group outside the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at day two of the the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022.

Also in News

Gov. Ron DeSantis files complaint against restaurant that allows children at drag brunches

By Alex Galbraith

Gov. Ron DeSantis files complaint against restaurant that allows children at drag brunches

Majority of Orlando-area GOP congressional candidates believe 2020 election was illegitimate

By Alex Galbraith

Majority of Orlando-area GOP congressional candidates believe 2020 election was illegitimate

The Weeknd will have his own haunted house at this year's Halloween Horror Nights

By Maitane Orue

The Weeknd will have his own haunted house at this year's Halloween Horror Nights

Disney Imagineer shares details of park's first 'Moana' attraction

By Patricia Tolley

Concept art for the Moana attraction
More

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us