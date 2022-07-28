VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Gov. Ron DeSantis says school faculty are 'instructed to tell kids' to switch genders

By on Thu, Jul 28, 2022 at 2:34 pm

click to enlarge Gov. Ron DeSantis says school faculty are 'instructed to tell kids' to switch genders
photo courtesy Governor's Press Office

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is never one to let the facts get in the way of his latest bit of fear-mongering. The governor and possible presidential candidate tossed out another bit of rancid, Republican red meat, telling a crowd at a recent press conference that school teachers are  “instructed to tell kids” to switch genders.

“This will be for elementary school kids where they are instructed to tell them, ‘Well you may have been born a boy that may have what you said, but maybe you're really a girl’. That is wrong. That has no place in schools,” DeSantis said. “That is happening in our country. Anyone that tells you it's not happening is lying to you."

The anti-LGBTQ governor was discussing his reason for implementing the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill in the state.  The bill bars teaching on gender orientation and sexual identity in Florida public schools. It is part of a raft of laws in Florida targeting what can be taught in the state.

“I think what we did in Florida was very important to lay down a marker, to make sure that is not something that gains a foothold here in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said. “And again our kids are able to be kids.”

DeSantis' remarks are merely the latest example of the GOP's ongoing push against the existence of young queer people in Florida. Republican leaders have returned to earlier moral panics, attempting to paint LGBTQ people as pedophiles and "groomers." The dedication to the rhetoric has grown to such a point that school board candidates call for lynching of doctors who treat trans youths and legislators have proven willing to attack the formerly sacred calf of Disney for supporting the LGBTQ community.

News Slideshows

Florida Cup

Florida Cup draws record-breaking crowd to Camping World Stadium [PHOTOS]
Orlandoans remembered Billy Manes on the shores of Lake Eola last week

Orlandoans remembered Billy Manes on the shores of Lake Eola last week
Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report

Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report
Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando

Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando

