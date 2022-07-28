Gov. Ron DeSantis says school faculty are 'instructed to tell kids' to switch genders

click to enlarge photo courtesy Governor's Press Office

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is never one to let the facts get in the way of his latest bit of fear-mongering. The governor and possible presidential candidate tossed out another bit of rancid, Republican red meat, telling a crowd at a recent press conference that school teachers are “instructed to tell kids” to switch genders.

“This will be for elementary school kids where they are instructed to tell them, ‘Well you may have been born a boy that may have what you said, but maybe you're really a girl’. That is wrong. That has no place in schools,” DeSantis said. “That is happening in our country. Anyone that tells you it's not happening is lying to you."

The anti-LGBTQ governor was discussing his reason for implementing the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill in the state. The bill bars teaching on gender orientation and sexual identity in Florida public schools. It is part of a raft of laws in Florida targeting what can be taught in the state.





“I think what we did in Florida was very important to lay down a marker, to make sure that is not something that gains a foothold here in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said. “And again our kids are able to be kids.”