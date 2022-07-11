VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Anti-trans bigots celebrate proposed Florida rule to bar gender-affirming care under Medicaid

The usual bunch of fascists and assholes celebrated Florida's plan to block care for trans people

By on Mon, Jul 11, 2022 at 10:07 am

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE
Photo via Adobe

In what at times appeared more like a tent revival than an agency rule hearing, state health officials on Friday received public input on a proposal that would deny Medicaid coverage for treatments such as puberty-blocking medication and hormone therapy for transgender people.

The state Agency for Health Care Administration rolled out the proposed rule in June, drawing harsh criticism from national and state legal and LGBTQ-advocacy groups.

Friday’s meeting drew more than 150 people, with supporters of the proposed rule —- many of them sporting “Let Kids Be Kids” decals and making biblical references —- vastly outnumbering opponents.

Speakers supporting the proposal included a Baptist minister, members of the Florida Citizens Alliance, the head of the Christian Family Coalition, the founder of the Florida Prayer Network, a representative of the Florida Federation of Republican Women and a man carrying a giant American flag on a pole.

Related
Alt: A transgender woman in a hospital gown being treated by a doctor, a transgender man.

Trans Floridians will be denied Medicaid coverage of life-saving health care by DeSantis administration: Trans lives matter, but not to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In contrast to typically staid rule hearings, the crowd at Friday’s session frequently broke out in applause and more than once attempted to shout down opponents of the proposal.

The proposed rule centers on treatment for gender dysphoria, which the federal government defines as clinically “significant distress that a person may feel when sex or gender assigned at birth is not the same as their identity.”

Under the proposed rule, the Medicaid program would not cover puberty-blocking medication, hormones and hormone “antagonists,” sex-reassignment surgeries and any “other procedures that alter primary or secondary sexual characteristics.”

Related
Not all Florida leaders are fuckwits: Mayor Buddy Dyer sported a "Protect Trans Kids" T-shirt in 2022.

Trans advocacy groups prepare for legal fight as Florida moves to deny Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming healthcare: Advocates say the AHCA report ‘draws on junk science and cites discredited so-called experts.’

The proposal also would establish that such treatments don’t meet a definition of “medical necessity.” That is important because, by law, services provided in the Medicaid program must be deemed medically necessary.

The agency, which oversees the state’s Medicaid program, issued a report last month to back denying coverage of the treatments, which it said were “not consistent with generally accepted professional medical standards and are experimental and investigational.”

Friday’s hearing opened with testimony from Chloe Cole, who said she is a 17-year-old “de-transitioner” from California who underwent treatments, including surgery to remove her breasts, between the ages of 13 and 16. Cole said she supports the proposed rule.

“I was unknowingly cutting off my true self from my body,” she said, adding that she “wasn’t capable of understanding” the decisions being made at the time.

Related
Gov. Ron DeSantis declares Florida swimmer winner over trans champion

Gov. Ron DeSantis declares Florida swimmer winner over trans champion

Jeannette Cooper, a co-founder of Parents for Ethical Care, applauded the proposed rule, saying children are “being met with a medical treatment for a psychological condition.”

Such treatments are “causing permanent psychological and physical harm by solidifying an idea that maybe you were born in the wrong body,” Cooper argued.

“We are here to state the obvious. No child can or ever will be born in the wrong body. Everybody knows what a woman is, but some people are afraid to say it. We are not afraid,” she said. “Affirmation (gender affirming care) is a poison bandage that does not help to heal.”

But Nathan Bruemmer, an attorney who works as LGBTQ advocate for state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, said that “gender-affirming care is the standard of care,” noting that numerous medical associations support treatment for gender dysphoria.

“I am one of thousands, tens of thousands, of transgender Floridians here in our state who had the privilege to have access to gender-affirming health care … who are happy and successful and thriving,” Bruemmer said. “We are part of the fabric of this nation and this great state and we deserve the rights afforded to all.”

Anthony Verdugo, founder and executive director of the Christian Family Coalition, called gender-affirming treatments “crimes against humanity.”

“Groomers are using their authority as adults to pressure children and ruining their lives,” he said. “Let kids be kids.”

Related
Disney heir comes out as trans, condemns Florida 'Don't Say Gay' law

Disney heir comes out as trans, condemns Florida 'Don't Say Gay' law

But critics of the proposal warned that it could have deadly effects on transgender Floridians and is based on politics rather than policy.

“The rule is simply discriminatory, undeniably targets the transgender community. You may not understand what it’s like to be transgender … but transgender friends are here in this audience, and they are telling you about how horrible this will be for the more than 9,000 transgender Floridians on Medicaid,” said Jon Harris Maurer, public policy director for the LGBTQ-advocacy group Equality Florida, whose comments were drowned out by jeers.

Rule supporter Pam Olsen, founder of the Florida Prayer Network, said the state needs to “stop the nonsense, and let’s do what’s right.”

“There are boys. There are girls. There are men. There are women,” she said.

Ed Wilson was among numerous speakers who alleged that children are being indoctrinated into believing they are transgender.

“Taxpayer money should never be used to destroy lives,” he said.

Lambda Legal attorney Carl Charles, however, said his organization is “deeply disturbed” by the proposed rule and disputed the state report backing it.

Treatments targeted in the proposal are “clinically effective, evidence-based and widely accepted and used by medical professionals across the country for treating gender dysphoria,” Charles said.

The proposal “will cause serious, immediate and irreparable harm to transgender Medicaid participants in Florida who have already experienced … well-documented and pervasive stigma and discrimination in their day-to-day lives, including significant challenges, if not all-out barriers, to accessing competent home-care services,” he argued.

The proposed rule comes as the DeSantis administration and Republican leaders target transgender issues in advance of the 2022 elections.

The Florida Department of Health in April released guidelines that said treatment such as puberty-blocking medication and hormone therapy should not be used for transgender youths. Federal officials have blasted the state’s stance.

Also, Gov. Ron DeSantis in March signed a controversial law that restricts instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools, disparagingly dubbed by critics as the “don’t say gay” bill.

At the close of Friday’s two-hour meeting, Jason Weida, assistant deputy secretary of Medicaid policy and quality for the Agency for Health Care Administration, said the proposal does not apply to private insurers or people who pay for treatment on their own.

Related
New Orlando billboards welcome tourists to 'Don't Say Gay' state

New Orlando billboards welcome tourists to 'Don't Say Gay' state

“We’re not talking about a ban for treatment of gender dysphoria. We’re talking about not covering through reimbursement in the Florida Medicaid program for the services that are inherently enumerated in the rule itself,” Weida said.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]

Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]
This lakefront Mediterranean mansion in suburban Orlando once housed a zebra farm

Lakefront Mediterranean mansion that once housed a zebra farm breaks sales price record in St. Cloud
The Orlando home of e-cig baron Adrian Everett, complete with a 'Star Wars' ship hangar and Cinderella castle, hits the market for $15 million

The Orlando home of e-cig baron Adrian Everett, complete with a 'Star Wars' ship hangar and Cinderella castle, hits the market for $15 million
Orlando police say shooting panic at Lake Eola 4th of July fireworks show was caused by fireworks

Orlando police say shooting panic at Lake Eola 4th of July fireworks show was caused by fireworks

News Slideshows

Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]

Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]
This lakefront Mediterranean mansion in suburban Orlando once housed a zebra farm

Lakefront Mediterranean mansion that once housed a zebra farm breaks sales price record in St. Cloud
The Orlando home of e-cig baron Adrian Everett, complete with a 'Star Wars' ship hangar and Cinderella castle, hits the market for $15 million

The Orlando home of e-cig baron Adrian Everett, complete with a 'Star Wars' ship hangar and Cinderella castle, hits the market for $15 million
Orlando police say shooting panic at Lake Eola 4th of July fireworks show was caused by fireworks

Orlando police say shooting panic at Lake Eola 4th of July fireworks show was caused by fireworks

News Slideshows

Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]

Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]
This lakefront Mediterranean mansion in suburban Orlando once housed a zebra farm

Lakefront Mediterranean mansion that once housed a zebra farm breaks sales price record in St. Cloud
The Orlando home of e-cig baron Adrian Everett, complete with a 'Star Wars' ship hangar and Cinderella castle, hits the market for $15 million

The Orlando home of e-cig baron Adrian Everett, complete with a 'Star Wars' ship hangar and Cinderella castle, hits the market for $15 million
Orlando police say shooting panic at Lake Eola 4th of July fireworks show was caused by fireworks

Orlando police say shooting panic at Lake Eola 4th of July fireworks show was caused by fireworks

Trending

TikToker goes viral taking in 'Orlando culture' on SunRail

By Nicolle Osorio

TikToker goes viral taking in 'Orlando culture' on SunRail

Orlando Police release bodycam footage of Mall at Millenia shootout that left 19-year-old dead

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Police release bodycam footage of Mall at Millenia shootout that left 19-year-old dead

Fired anti-vax Walt Disney World employees sue company claiming discrimination

By Alex Galbraith

Fired anti-vax Walt Disney World employees sue company claiming discrimination

Orlando named 'Sweatiest City' in the United States

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando named 'Sweatiest City' in the United States

Also in News

Donald Trump calls Elon Musk a 'bullshit artist' after he supports Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president

By Alex Galbraith

Donald Trump calls Elon Musk a 'bullshit artist' after he supports Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' Utah fundraiser points toward presidential run

By Alex Galbraith

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' Utah fundraiser points toward presidential run

Florida ramps up fight against fentanyl following rash of overdoses

By News Service of Florida

As little as two milligrams of faux fentanyl (pictured here next to a penny) can be a lethal dose

UCF's English Department suspends anti-racism statement following the passage of Stop WOKE Act in Florida

By Nicolle Osorio

UCF's English Department suspends anti-racism statement following the passage of Stop WOKE Act in Florida
More

Digital Issue

July 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us