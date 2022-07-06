Federal court upholds Orlando fentanyl dealer's conviction

click to enlarge Adobe

A federal appeals court Tuesday rejected arguments by an Orlando man who was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he sold drugs to a woman who died of an overdose.A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals turned down a series of arguments, including that prosecutors had not proven that Jonathan Bohn sold the drugs that led to the death of the woman, identified in the ruling only by the initials L.F.A 2020 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said the 45-year-old woman overdosed after ingesting drugs that contained cocaine laced with fentanyl and heroin in December 2017. A jury in December 2019 found Bohn guilty of distributing a controlled substance that resulted in death, the news release said.Tuesday’s appeals-court ruling said a medical examiner determined that the woman died as a result of fentanyl and cocaine intoxication.“Viewed in the light most favorable to the government, the evidence presented at trial was sufficient to permit a reasonable factfinder to conclude beyond a reasonable doubt that Bohn distributed knowingly the controlled substance that resulted in L.F.’s death,” said the 11-page opinion by appeals-court Judges Adalberto Jordan, Kevin Newsom and J.L. Edmondson.