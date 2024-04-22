Florida MMA fighter captures 8-foot alligator with bare hands and feet

bluecollar-brawler) struggling with the animal in a street.
Dragich is seen following the animal before straddling its back and closing its mouth. He then is seen lifting the gator and carrying it in front of the crowd with his bare hands.
The video is captioned, "Florida man said 'hold my sweet tea,'" followed by a cowboy and foot emoji.
Dragich is also an alligator trapper, according to his social media.
Last year, Dragich successfully wrangled a 10-foot alligator outside an elementary school in Jacksonville.
