Florida MMA fighter captures 8-foot alligator with bare hands and feet

Dragich is an alligator trapper, according to his social media.

By on Mon, Apr 22, 2024 at 2:54 pm

click to enlarge Florida MMA fighter captures 8-foot alligator with bare hands and feet
Photo via bluecollar-brawler/Instagram
A barefoot Florida man captured an 8-foot-long alligator in the middle of a downtown Jacksonville street and in front of a crowd of spectators.

click to enlarge Florida MMA fighter captures 8-foot alligator with bare hands and feet
MMA fighter and veteran Mike Dragich is seen in a video posted Monday morning to his Instagram account (bluecollar-brawler) struggling with the animal in a street.

Dragich is seen following the animal before straddling its back and closing its mouth. He then is seen lifting the gator and carrying it in front of the crowd with his bare hands.

The video is captioned, "Florida man said 'hold my sweet tea,'" followed by a cowboy and foot emoji.
click to enlarge Florida MMA fighter captures 8-foot alligator with bare hands and feet

Dragich is also an alligator trapper, according to his social media.

Last year, Dragich successfully wrangled a 10-foot alligator outside an elementary school in Jacksonville.

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
April 17, 2024

