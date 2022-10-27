ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Far-right comedian at center of Penn State protests playing Orlando tonight

By on Thu, Oct 27, 2022 at 11:39 am

click to enlarge Far-right comedian at center of Penn State protests playing Orlando tonight

A far-right radio host and comedian who took part in an aborted series of speeches at Penn State is coming to Orlando tonight.

Anthony Cumia is a former Sirius XM host on the long-running Opie & Anthony show. He was fired from that for racist comments following an alleged attack in Times Square. He started his own radio network of far-right radio shows and podcasts called Compound Media and he's bringing a showcase of those performers to the Improv in Orlando  tonight.

Posters and a planned live-stream following the Orlando event note that Alex Stein will be a featured guest at the show. Stein was one of the speakers at a Penn State event thrown for Vice founder and Proud Boys founder Gavin McIness. The neo-fascist agitator had his planned speech cancelled by Penn State due to "the threat of escalating violence" as campus protestors clashed with Proud Boy agitators.



The event — hosted by the conservative organization Uncensored America — was billed as a comedy night. That event was named "Stand Back and Stand By," a reference to words Donald Trump said in a debate with Joe Biden that alt-right and Neo-Nazi groups took to be an acceptance of their views.

Orlando's alt-right comedy night is more strictly focused on comedians like Cumia. However, we have to be a little uneasy with any trooping in of fascist associates given the rise in Nazi and far-right actions in Central Florida in recent months. Neo-Nazi threats against The Center shut down the LGBTQ organization's planned Drag Queen Story Hour earlier this week. Proud Boys and outright Nazis have been spotted at protests and rallies throughout Orlando.  There's also the sticky fact that many of Central Florida's Jan. 6 rioters were affiliated with Proud Boys, Neo-Nazi groups, local police or all three.

CPAC 2021 in Orlando: Welcome to the freakshow of Proud Boys, neo-Nazis and reality deniers

CPAC 2021 in Orlando: Welcome to the freakshow of Proud Boys, neo-Nazis and reality deniers
CPAC 2021 in Orlando: Welcome to the freakshow of Proud Boys, neo-Nazis and reality deniers
Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Florida State Fire Marshal calls on Elon Musk, other EV producers for answers about vehicles catching fire from Hurricane Ian flooding

By Valerie Galarza

Firefighters attempt to put out flames on an electric vehicle caught from floods by Hurricane Ian

Hundreds of thousands of Floridians apply for FEMA assistance following Hurricane Ian

By News Service of Florida

Hundreds of thousands of Floridians apply for FEMA assistance following Hurricane Ian

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered by judge to turn over Martha's Vineyard migrant flight records

By News Service of Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered by judge to turn over Martha's Vineyard migrant flight records

Orlando-area Drag Queen Story Hour canceled due to neo-Nazi threats

By Matthew Moyer

Pulse mural on the wall of the Center

Hundreds of thousands of Floridians apply for FEMA assistance following Hurricane Ian

By News Service of Florida

Hundreds of thousands of Floridians apply for FEMA assistance following Hurricane Ian

Burglars reportedly stole $400k worth of merchandise from Longwood jewelry store

By Valerie Galarza

Burglars reportedly stole $400k worth of merchandise from Longwood jewelry store

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered by judge to turn over Martha's Vineyard migrant flight records

By News Service of Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered by judge to turn over Martha's Vineyard migrant flight records

Florida elections officials handle massive wave of distrust among voters

By News Service of Florida

Florida elections officials handle massive wave of distrust among voters
