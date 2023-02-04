Disney World workers overwhelmingly ‘stand together, vote no’ on company’s offer, planning to fight for better pay

click to enlarge photo by McKenna Schueler/Orlando Weekly Diego Henry Jr. (center), surrounded by Disney cast members, celebrates unions' decision to reject Disney's offer and fight for higher wages.

Of the 14,263 workers that voted, 96% of workers voted NO on Disney’s “best offer” pic.twitter.com/VpLpx6eRdG — McKenna Schueler (@SheCarriesOn) February 4, 2023

Ian’s voting “no” because even though Disney is offering culinary workers $3 raises, he doesn’t want them until EVERYONE gets them!#1u #DisneyWorkersNeedaRaise @UniteHere737 pic.twitter.com/2k0NJ2Kofm — Megan Overton (@Moverton8) February 2, 2023