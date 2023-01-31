Orlando Disney World workers mobilize fellow cast members to ‘stand together, vote no’ on Disney’s contract offer

click to enlarge photo by McKenna Schueler/Orlando Weekly Annie Sierra, a quick service worker at Disney's Animal Kingdom, says she has to choose between paying for medication or feeding her children and paying cancer treatment bills.

click to enlarge IATSE Local 631/Facebook The Service Trades Council Union, representing Disney workers, urges its members to vote 'No' on Disney's contract offer.

Her family, like many of Central Florida's working families, has grappled with the impact of rising rent and higher food prices, in addition to cancer treatment bills. "All of our bills have increased," said Sierra. "Our rent has increased. Wages have not. My rent alone last year, in the time span of six months, went up three times," she said.



Making $16.50 an hour, she's found herself forced to face the question of whether she can forgo medication some weeks in order to make sure her kids have enough to eat and so that she can afford treatment for her daughter. The raise offered in Disney's latest proposal, she says, isn't going to cut it for herself or her fellow cast members.



"A living wage is not a gift. One dollar is not enough. We make your magic and one job should be enough for us," she said, to applause from other workers in the union hall.



click to enlarge photo by McKenna Schueler/Orlando Weekly Mel Paradiso (middle), an attractions employee at Disney World, urges fellow cast members to vote 'no' on Disney's latest contract proposal.

🗣️ $1 is not enough!



Shop Stewards and Organizers are out talking with Union Members this morning about the Contract vote later this week. #VoteNo #DisneyWorkersNeedaRaise pic.twitter.com/9QkWdukv41 — UNITE HERE! Local 362 (@UNITEHERE362) January 30, 2023