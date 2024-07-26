Florida's 14-day back-to-school sales tax ‘holiday’ starts next week

During the discount period, shoppers will avoid paying sales taxes on clothes, shoes and book bags that cost $100 or less

By on Fri, Jul 26, 2024 at 11:11 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida's 14-day back-to-school sales tax ‘holiday’ starts next week
Photo via Shutterstock
Florida in recent years has held a variety of sales-tax “holidays” covering everything from hurricane supplies to theater tickets.

But many businesses get most excited about the annual tax holidays on back-to-school items.

Florida Retail Federation President and CEO Scott Shalley said Thursday the 14-day back-to-school holiday, which will start Monday, closely resembles the end-of-the-year shopping season in its impact for many businesses.

“It's the proverbial win-win-win in terms of getting our kids ready to go back to school, saving a little money on taxes and providing a little boost for retailers,” Shalley said.

During the back-to-school discount period, which will run through Aug. 11, shoppers will avoid paying sales taxes on clothes, shoes and book bags that cost $100 or less; school supplies that cost $50 or less, learning aids that cost $30 or less; and personal computers that cost $1,500 or less.

The back-to-school holiday was included in a broad tax package (HB 7073) that lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis approved this year. During an appearance Thursday at Mo's Bagels & Deli in Aventura, DeSantis said the tax holiday is among several parts of the package “that are going to make a difference for folks.”

“I think it is important that we are able to provide relief for Florida families, particularly given how things have gone up so much (in prices) over the last 3 ½ years,” DeSantis said.

Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris said during the event at Mo’s that the 14 days provides time for parents to plan back-to-school buying.

“Between work schedules, kids' activities and other responsibilities, it would be more challenging to take advantage of this if we were limited to just one weekend,” Harris said.

Florida has held back-to-school tax holidays since the late 1990s.

“It’s a legacy holiday. People look forward to it. They take advantage of it. They really take the opportunity to save,” Shalley said. “Our retailers are dialed into it. Our retailers are ready and prepared to have supplemental offerings to generate activity.”

Meanwhile, another tax holiday, what is known as the “Freedom Month” holiday, will end Wednesday. During that holiday, sales taxes aren’t collected on such things as supplies for boating, fishing and camping and tickets purchased for live music events, sporting events, fairs, festivals, theater performances and movies.

Shalley said retailers have reported “varying levels of engagement” on Freedom Month deals, but he said it will take “a little while” to determine the overall impacts.

The back-to-school holiday is projected to save shoppers $97.2 million. Freedom Month carries an estimated $91.8 million savings.

The state also will hold a tax holiday on disaster-preparedness supplies for 14 days starting Aug. 24 and a tax holiday on tools and other work equipment for seven days at the start of September.

A similar holiday on disaster-preparedness supplies was held during the first two weeks of June, around the start of hurricane season.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Discussion questions for Pulse Memorial committee appear to be lifted from lesson plan for grade-school children

By McKenna Schueler

An interim memorial set up at the former Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

Starbucks workers union asks for community support this weekend in fight for a fair contract

By McKenna Schueler

Courtney Thompson (left) stands on the picket line with fellow Starbucks workers at Central Florida's only unionized Starbucks on March 22, 2023.

Orlando City Council moves forward with permanent limits on downtown nightclubs

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando nightclub The Treehouse on East Pine Street

As Florida temperatures soar, Disney World workers struggle and pass out from the heat

By McKenna Schueler

Beauty and the Beast live on stage at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Starbucks workers union asks for community support this weekend in fight for a fair contract

By McKenna Schueler

Courtney Thompson (left) stands on the picket line with fellow Starbucks workers at Central Florida's only unionized Starbucks on March 22, 2023.

Discussion questions for Pulse Memorial committee appear to be lifted from lesson plan for grade-school children

By McKenna Schueler

An interim memorial set up at the former Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

Adoptable dog Timmy has some battle scars, but is ready for an affectionate companion

By Orange County Animal Services

Adoptable dog Timmy has some battle scars, but is ready for an affectionate companion (3)

Man protesting outside Orlando abortion clinic arrested for spitting on patient escort

By McKenna Schueler

A man is arrested outside an abortion clinic in Orlando for spitting on a volunteer clinic escort. (May 11, 2024)
More

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us