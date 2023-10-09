Brightline doubles daily trips to and from Orlando

The expanded schedule debuts Monday, while concerns about safety continue to rise

By on Mon, Oct 9, 2023 at 3:39 pm

click to enlarge Brightline doubles daily trips to and from Orlando
Photo via Brightline/Twitter
Those looking for a quick trip from Orlando to Miami will now have plenty more opportunities for travel, thanks to recent changes to the Brightline train schedule.

Brightline officials have announced the company will double the amount of trips to and from South Florida to Orlando daily, starting Monday, Oct. 9.

The company released a new schedule doubling its 15 daily trips to include 30 trips daily between Orlando to Miami.

Under the new schedule, the first train leaving Orlando will depart at 4:38 a.m. (arrives in Miami at 8:11 a.m.) and the last train leaving Orlando will depart at 8:54 p.m. (arrives in Miami at 12:32 a.m.). The first train from Miami departs at 6:41 a.m. (arrives in Orlando at 10:19 a.m.) and the last train leaves Miami at 9:41 p.m. (arrives in Orlando at 1:19 a.m.)

Brightline, which has South Florida stations in Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach, began Orlando service Sept. 22.

With the new Central Florida location and increase in daily trips, the rail service company continues to raise concerns, as Brightline trains have been involved in several fatal accidents since the company's start.

Brightline trains have the highest death rate in the U.S. As of the 2018 debut of Brightline in Miami and West Palm Beach, 99 people have died from being struck by the train, according to an ongoing analysis by the Associated Press.

Brightline officials say fatalities have been the fault of the person crossing the railway, sometimes intetntionally.

Most recently, a Brightline train fatally struck a pedestrian in Pompano Beach Friday afternoon. Before that, trains were involved in fatalities in Fort Pierce and Delray Beach in the first week of the Orlando extension.

Brightline trains reach a maximum speed of 125 mph. Trains travel up to 79 mph in urban areas and 110 mph in less-populated regions. Speeds increase up to 125 mph in Florida’s farmland.

A one-way ticket from Miami to Orlando starts at $79 for adults and $39 for children. The new Brightline schedule and tickets are available online.
Tags:

