Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra play the Beacham in Orlando this week

By on Wed, Mar 8, 2023 at 4:00 am

Kalush Orchestra plays a Ukraine benefit show at the Beacham - Photo courtesy Kalush/Facebook
Photo courtesy Kalush/Facebook
Kalush Orchestra plays a Ukraine benefit show at the Beacham

Over the past year of the Russian invasion, the world has gotten to know the plight of Ukraine. What we’ve also come to know is that the Ukrainian spirit is a thing of awe. Right now, there are few live embodiments of it in popular music like 2022 Eurovision Song Contest winners Kalush Orchestra.

A deluxe spin-off of rap group Kalush with added instrumentalists, Kalush Orchestra expand their hip-hop template with a grand infusion of Ukrainian folk music. It’s a vivid bridge between Ukrainian tradition and modern pop sounds that’s now representing on the global stage. This week, they come to town for country and cause on their international tour to benefit Ukraine.

6 p.m. Friday, March 10, the Beacham, $85
Kalush Orchestra

Kalush Orchestra

Fri., March 10, 6 p.m.

The Beacham 46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

$85-$800

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
