Tuneful Tampa invasion on Sunday when Pohgoh and Have Gun, Will Travel play Will's Pub

The irrepressible Pohgoh are Florida emo royalty and Have Gun, Will Travel are one of the Sunshine State’s finest, most enduring Americana bands.
They both released strong records late last year and have teamed up for a joint four-date hurrah around Central Florida with Orlando being the grand finale.
Join in on what’s sure to be an honorary hometown reception for two bona fide Florida greats.
6 p.m. Sunday, May 21, Will’s Pub, $13-$15.
