Tuneful Tampa invasion on Sunday when Pohgoh and Have Gun, Will Travel play Will's Pub

Tampa bands wrap up mini-tour in Orlando

By on Wed, May 17, 2023 at 11:37 am

click to enlarge Pohgoh and Have Gun Will Travel wrap up tour in Orlando Sunday - Photo by Jim Leatherman
Photo by Jim Leatherman
Pohgoh and Have Gun Will Travel wrap up tour in Orlando Sunday
This double feature is a momentous celebration for two legends from our Tampa Bay sister scene.

The irrepressible Pohgoh are Florida emo royalty and Have Gun, Will Travel are one of the Sunshine State’s finest, most enduring Americana bands.

They both released strong records late last year and have teamed up for a joint four-date hurrah around Central Florida with Orlando being the grand finale.

Join in on what’s sure to be an honorary hometown reception for two bona fide Florida greats.

6 p.m. Sunday, May 21, Will’s Pub, $13-$15.

Event Details
Have Gun Will Travel, Pohgoh, Jordan Foley and The Wheelhouse

Have Gun Will Travel, Pohgoh, Jordan Foley and The Wheelhouse

Sun., May 21, 4 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Location Details

Will's Pub

1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

42 events 651 articles
Will's Pub

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
