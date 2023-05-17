Tuneful Tampa invasion on Sunday when Pohgoh and Have Gun, Will Travel play Will's Pub

click to enlarge Photo by Jim Leatherman Pohgoh and Have Gun Will Travel wrap up tour in Orlando Sunday

Location Details Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

This double feature is a momentous celebration for two legends from our Tampa Bay sister scene.The irrepressible Pohgoh are Florida emo royalty and Have Gun, Will Travel are one of the Sunshine State’s finest, most enduring Americana bands.They both released strong records late last year and have teamed up for a joint four-date hurrah around Central Florida with Orlando being the grand finale.Join in on what’s sure to be an honorary hometown reception for two bona fide Florida greats.