Timucua Arts this weekend hosts musical celebration of Black history 'A Joy-Filled Noise'

'A Joy-Filled Noise" fills Timucua Arts for two nights

Timucua Arts Foundation marks the end of Black History Month strong with the return of the program “A Joy-Filled Noise.”Helmed once again by musical director Kevin Harris, this “musical celebration of Black history” promises a survey of Black-innovated songforms including South African hymns, African American spirituals, jazz, blues, gospel and beyond.Harris will lead an A-list ensemble of area musicians and a choir through original arrangements of music spanning decades and continents for two nights only.