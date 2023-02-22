Timucua Arts this weekend hosts musical celebration of Black history 'A Joy-Filled Noise'

Image courtesy Timucua Arts/Facebook
'A Joy-Filled Noise" fills Timucua Arts for two nights
Timucua Arts Foundation marks the end of Black History Month strong with the return of the program “A Joy-Filled Noise.”
Helmed once again by musical director Kevin Harris, this “musical celebration of Black history” promises a survey of Black-innovated songforms including South African hymns, African American spirituals, jazz, blues, gospel and beyond.
Harris will lead an A-list ensemble of area musicians and a choir through original arrangements of music spanning decades and continents for two nights only.
7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 and Sunday, Feb. 26; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; timucua.com; $7.50.
Event Details
