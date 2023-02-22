Timucua Arts this weekend hosts musical celebration of Black history 'A Joy-Filled Noise'

By on Wed, Feb 22, 2023 at 2:00 am

'A Joy-Filled Noise" fills Timucua Arts for two nights - Image courtesy Timucua Arts/Facebook
Image courtesy Timucua Arts/Facebook
'A Joy-Filled Noise" fills Timucua Arts for two nights

Timucua Arts Foundation marks the end of Black History Month strong with the return of the program “A Joy-Filled Noise.”

Helmed once again by musical director Kevin Harris, this “musical celebration of Black history” promises a survey of Black-innovated songforms including South African hymns, African American spirituals, jazz, blues, gospel and beyond.

Harris will lead an A-list ensemble of area musicians and a choir through original arrangements of music spanning decades and continents for two nights only.

7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 and Sunday, Feb. 26; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; timucua.com; $7.50.

Event Details
A Joy-Filled Noise: A Musical Celebration of Black History

A Joy-Filled Noise: A Musical Celebration of Black History

Fri., Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m.

Timucua Arts Foundation 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., Orlando South

Buy Tickets

$7.50

Matthew Moyer

