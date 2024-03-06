The Eagles said one last 'Long Goodbye' to Orlando at the Kia Center on Monday

'Hell froze over' for one last time

By on Wed, Mar 6, 2024 at 5:47 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Eagles said one last goodbye to Orlando on Monday - Photo by Lisa Claire
Photo by Lisa Claire
The Eagles said one last goodbye to Orlando on Monday
On a Monday night in Orlando, we were transported to a realm where timeless rock melodies reigned supreme when The Eagles brought their "The Long Goodbye Tour" to the Kia Center. From the moment attendees began to trickle into the venue, it was evident that this was no ordinary concert; it was a gathering of loyal fans spanning generations, reminiscent of a community rather than a mere audience, a testament to The Eagles' remarkable 52-year legacy in the music industry.

Drawing devotees from all walks of life, the concert began with a notable deviation from the norm: Attendees were asked to refrain from using their cellphones to capture moments from both the opening act, Steely Dan, and The Eagles' headlining performance. This policy, reportedly initiated by The Eagles themselves, was accompanied by another request for concertgoers to remain seated throughout the show, all in consideration of the aging demographic of their fanbase.

A juxtaposition of collectivism versus individualism ensued as security personnel enforced these rules. Witnessing the swift ejection of those who disregarded these guidelines, including a particularly memorable incident involving an obstinate fan in the second row, underscored the seriousness with which The Eagles' wishes were upheld. It was definitely a lesson in respecting your elders, if nothing else.

Yet, far from feeling stifled, the Kia Center buzzed with an energy that was both serene and electric. Freed from the distractions of modern concert gimmicks and our cellphones, the audience was able to forge a profound connection with the music, relishing the ageless melodies of The Eagles in real time. In an era marked by chaos and uncertainty, this respite from the world felt like a gift, a two-hour escape to a space where only music mattered.

The Eagles reaffirmed their status as rock icons throughout the performance, effortlessly commanding the stage with a prowess that belied their decades-long career. Their hits resonated with renewed vigor, serving as a testament to the enduring power of their music.

The Eagles' "The Long Goodbye Tour" was more than just a concert; it was a celebration of a legacy, a testament to the enduring bond between musicians and their fans. As the final chords echoed through the Kia Center, it was clear that The Eagles had delivered on their promise of a transcendent musical experience … for one last time.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Music Stories + Interviews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Dave Stewart revisits the Eurythmics songbook at Orlando's Kia Center

By Gabby Macogay

Dave Stewart (re)does Eurythmics this week

Latin pop star Marc Anthony plays Orlando's Kia Center this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Marc Anthony returns to perform in Orlando this weekend

Orlando concert calendar: Live music around town March 6-12

By Kristin Howard

Dianne Reeves performs Sunday at Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Avant-tourist vibes abound on Orlando artist Breadbarn's new vaporwave album

By Bao Le-Huu

Avant-tourist vibes abound on Orlando artist Breadbarn's new vaporwave album

Latin pop star Marc Anthony plays Orlando's Kia Center this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Marc Anthony returns to perform in Orlando this weekend

Orlando concert calendar: Live music around town March 6-12

By Kristin Howard

Dianne Reeves performs Sunday at Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Avant-tourist vibes abound on Orlando artist Breadbarn's new vaporwave album

By Bao Le-Huu

Avant-tourist vibes abound on Orlando artist Breadbarn's new vaporwave album

Nick Shoulders and the Okay Crawdad brings country twang and progressive attitudes to Tuffy's in Sanford

By Bao Le-Huu

Nick Shoulders and the Okay Crawdad play Tuffy's
More

March 6, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us