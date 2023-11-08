The Eagles add Orlando stop to their 2024 'Long Goodbye' final tour

Hell freezes over … again!

By on Wed, Nov 8, 2023 at 1:58 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Eagles announcd Orlando in 2024 - Photo courtesy Ticketmaster
Photo courtesy Ticketmaster
The Eagles announcd Orlando in 2024
Classic rock legends The Eagles have added a handful of new dates to their (alleged) final tour "The Long Goodbye," and it looks like Orlando will get to pay their musical respects to the band.

The oft-fractious ensemble — whose membership currently includes  Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill and Deacon Frey — will embark on a lengthy farewell tour in 2024 that stretches into 2025. The seven added shows will now see the band playing three Florida shows: two at the Hard Rock in Hollywood and one at Orlando's Amway Center in March of next year.

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe, keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds,” the band said in a press statement. “We hope to see as many of you as we can before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades.”

The Eagles play the Amway Center with Steely Dan (!!) on Monday, March 4, 2024. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 17, through Ticketmaster.

Location Details

Amway Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

74 events 290 articles

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin bring their musical 'Trilogy' to Orlando

By Grayson Keglovic

The holy trilogy of Pitbull, Ricky Martin and Enrique Islesias take Orlando

Marc Ribot meets Charlie Chaplin in Orlando this week

By Kyle Eagle

Marc Ribot

Orlando concert calendar: Live music around town Nov. 8-14

By Kristin Howard and Jessica Bryce Young

Sexyy Red performs at the Beacham Thursday, Nov. 9

France's Phoenix ready to land in Orlando's House of Blues this weekend

By Bao Le-Huu

Phoenix play House of Blues Sunday

Also in Music

Orlando music lifer Jeff Hindman drops new EP as dreamy duo Shampoo Tears

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's Jeff Hindman’s brand-new vehicle Shampoo Tears drops EP

Marc Ribot meets Charlie Chaplin in Orlando this week

By Kyle Eagle

Marc Ribot

College Park JazzFest to liven up Edgewater Drive with swinging sounds this weekend

By Grayson Keglovic

Collee Park Jazz Fest takes over the neighborhood tunefully on Saturday

Orlando black metal project Gates of Mourning drops new album, 'A Coronation of Necromantic Dreams'

By Bao Le-Huu

Gates of Mourning's Danny Morris has a lot of new music out
More

Digital Issue

November 8, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us