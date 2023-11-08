The Eagles add Orlando stop to their 2024 'Long Goodbye' final tour

The oft-fractious ensemble — whose membership currently includes Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill and Deacon Frey — will embark on a lengthy farewell tour in 2024 that stretches into 2025. The seven added shows will now see the band playing three Florida shows: two at the Hard Rock in Hollywood and one at Orlando's Amway Center in March of next year.
“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe, keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds,” the band said in a press statement. “We hope to see as many of you as we can before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades.”
The Eagles play the Amway Center with Steely Dan (!!) on Monday, March 4, 2024. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 17, through Ticketmaster.
