Take a bow! Saint Motel head to Orlando as part of their 'Award Show' tour

The group has a discography spanning over 15 years, a longtime friendship cementing their creative bonds and, currently, 29 tour stops across two countries. The quartet (frontman A.J. Jackson, lead guitarist Aaron Sharp, bassist Dak Lerdamornpong and drummer Greg Erwin) are best known for their hit “My Type.”
Saint Motel has toured with the big guys like Arctic Monkeys, Imagine Dragons and Weezer and have stolen the spotlight at festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo. The band tells stories through the lyrics intertwined with their music, their creative music videos, and on stage with evocative lights and production. Downright Oscar-worthy, in fact.
7 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, The Plaza Live.
