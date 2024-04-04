BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Take a bow! Saint Motel head to Orlando as part of their 'Award Show' tour

Indie-rockers play the Plaza Live Tuesday

By on Thu, Apr 4, 2024 at 10:11 am

click to enlarge Saint Motel play Orlando's Plaza Live - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Saint Motel play Orlando's Plaza Live
Saint Motel, an indie-rock band from Los Angeles, takes a musical bow at the Plaza Live this week as part of their “Awards Show” tour.

The group has a discography spanning over 15 years, a longtime friendship cementing their creative bonds and, currently, 29 tour stops across two countries. The quartet (frontman A.J. Jackson, lead guitarist Aaron Sharp, bassist Dak Lerdamornpong and drummer Greg Erwin) are best known for their hit “My Type.”

Saint Motel has toured with the big guys like Arctic Monkeys, Imagine Dragons and Weezer and have stolen the spotlight at festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo. The band tells stories through the lyrics intertwined with their music, their creative music videos, and on stage with evocative lights and production. Downright Oscar-worthy, in fact.

7 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, The Plaza Live.

Event Details
Saint Motel

Saint Motel

Tue., April 9, 7 p.m.

The Plaza Live 425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

Buy Tickets

$27-$45
Location Details

The Plaza Live

425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

407-228-1220

www.plazaliveorlando.org

The Plaza Live

Alexandra Sullivan

