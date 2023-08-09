Stephen Marley takes Orlando fans on a journey with his ‘Babylon by Bus’ tour

At the heart of the reggae movement, Stephen Marley was destined for musical greatness from an early age. As the second eldest son of the legendary Bob Marley and Rita Marley, he inherited not only the family musical talent but also their profound sense of purpose.

Now, after a five-year hiatus, Marley surprised fans with the release of his comeback single, "Old Soul," on his birthday — April 20. It was a heartfelt musical tribute to his father, and to the rich legacy of the Marley family.

The song, co-written with Jamaican pop star Omi, reflects a well of emotions as Marley reminisces about his journey through his family's musical heritage, as well as paying homage to those who paved the way for their success.

In the accompanying music video for "Old Soul," released June 14, Marley takes viewers on a nostalgic trip through the past. The video features a collage of old family photos, vintage album covers and historical images from the illustrious history of Jamaican music.

In between soundcheck and showtime for his Nantucket, Massachusetts, show, Marley talked to Orlando Weekly about how maintaining integrity is the main component of keeping his father's and family's musical legacy alive while simultaneously protecting his own identity as an artist.

"I think the legacy is mostly the integrity, the more that we grow, and the integrity that we put into the music," Marley says. "My style is my style. My words aren't going to change, you're not going to hear me speak on certain things, so integrity is where the legacy comes in."

Following the release of this newest single, Marley embarked on his Babylon by Bus tour, which kicked off in June in California.

Marley explains how his tour is a voyage that his audience embarks on as he performs songs old and new.

"You have happy songs, sad songs, dancing songs, mellow songs," Marley says. "So it's a whole journey from the beginning to the end, the whole thing."

Marley speaks of his hopes that fans feel the spiritual energy he puts out during his performance and that they leave a little lighter than when they walked into the venue.

"We just hope we can raise one's vibration in a positive way. And within that, it's about a positive outlook and spreading love and light. That's what it's about," Marley says.

After six weeks of being on the road all throughout the United States, the tour is set to conclude in Florida with a series of three shows in Orlando, St. Augustine and St. Petersburg.

"We've been blessed with a great legacy, and a nice catalog of music to be able to give everyone something that they can hold on to," Marley says. "We're just looking forward to the people and Orlando. I'm very excited to come to Orlando."