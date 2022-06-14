VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Rising reggaeton star Blessd talks inspirations, his rise to fame and iconic single 'Medallo'

By on Tue, Jun 14, 2022 at 3:07 pm

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
courtesy photo

If you’ve heard the song "Medallo,"  you’re familiar with the pop savvy of  22-year-old Colombian singer Blessd. Orlando Weekly  got the chance to speak to the rising star spoke to Blessd during last weekend's Vibra Urbana Festival and he shared how he came to reggaeton and what it's like to deal with sudden stardom.

Born Stiven Mesa Londoño, Blessd is part of the new wave of reggaetoneros coming from Medellin. His path to stardom has not been easy, and he’s worked hard to get to where he is now. Blessd credits Venezuelan rapper Akapellah and Arcangel for inspiring him to follow his dreams as a musician.

When the artistic guise of Blessd wasn’t born yet and he was still just Stiven,  Londoño would wake up at 2 a.m. to go sell fruit at a local market in Medellin, where his father's family has worked for years. He would make about $8-$10 per day helping unload boxes. “This was my motivation to work harder,” Blessed says, “I wanted to progress and see [music] as a job.”

Blessd says he has always been really good at freestyling, thanks to his uncle who freestyled himself. He says his uncle is the only one in his family who had anything to do with music.

Before school each day, he’d buy candy with the money he made at the market, and sell the candy at school. Blessd would use this money to record parts of his songs in the studio right after school. Since he couldn’t pay to record a whole song at once, he would record parts daily until it was complete.

Though Blessd enjoyed reggaeton, he at first didn’t feel like it was what he was meant to sing. The producer Lil Jay convinced him to change it up a bit and try something acoustic and he realized that he could not only freestyle but sing as well. This led him to record “Infiel,” his first foray into reggaeton. Blessd was quick to realize that it was time to change it up.


Slideshow

Everyone and everything we saw at the Vibra Urbana festival in Orlando

Everyone and everything we saw at the Vibra Urbana Festival in Orlando
46 slides
Everyone and everything we saw at the Vibra Urbana Festival in Orlando Everyone and everything we saw at the Vibra Urbana Festival in Orlando Everyone and everything we saw at the Vibra Urbana Festival in Orlando Everyone and everything we saw at the Vibra Urbana Festival in Orlando Everyone and everything we saw at the Vibra Urbana Festival in Orlando Everyone and everything we saw at the Vibra Urbana Festival in Orlando
Click to View 46 slides
Blessd's career took off with the viral success of his song “Una” in 2019. He followed that up  with the album Hecho en Medellin, an album that skyrocketed the singer to fame on an international level on the strength of the aforementioned single "Medallo."

“I can sing 'Medallo' anywhere in the world and people will know it,” he told Orlando Weekly.

“I don’t want my music to be about what happens in the streets, I want my music to be enjoyed,” Blessd says of his recent lyrical inspirations. “I want to make songs that people can relate to nowadays. A lot of people like to go clubbing, a lot of people like to dance."

Despite international stardom, Blessd still feels most connected to the Barrio Antioquia; he explains that that is where Blessd was “born” and he will always represent Antioquia.

Throughout his path to fame, Blessd remains humble. A tattoo of the Virgin Mary with the word "blessings" underneath provided the initial spark of inspiration for his performing alias. And the name fits.

“I’ve always been blessed since I was little,” he said.


Slideshow

Bad Bunny brings his 'El Último Tour Del Mundo' to Orlando's Amway Center for a sold-out show

Bad Bunny
23 slides
Bad Bunny Bad Bunny Bad Bunny Bad Bunny Bad Bunny Bad Bunny
Click to View 23 slides

Tags:

Scroll to read more Music Stories + Interviews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at New Found Glory's sold-out show at Orlando's House of Blues

Everything we saw at New Found Glory's sold-out show at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Vibra Urbana Festival in Orlando

Everyone and everything we saw at the Vibra Urbana festival in Orlando
Robert Callender showed Orlando 'The Way'

Robert Callender showed Orlando 'The Way' during unique shows at Timucua
Everything we saw when Chvrches played Orlando's House of Blues

Everyone and everything we saw when Chvrches played Orlando's House of Blues

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at New Found Glory's sold-out show at Orlando's House of Blues

Everything we saw at New Found Glory's sold-out show at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Vibra Urbana Festival in Orlando

Everyone and everything we saw at the Vibra Urbana festival in Orlando
Robert Callender showed Orlando 'The Way'

Robert Callender showed Orlando 'The Way' during unique shows at Timucua
Everything we saw when Chvrches played Orlando's House of Blues

Everyone and everything we saw when Chvrches played Orlando's House of Blues

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at New Found Glory's sold-out show at Orlando's House of Blues

Everything we saw at New Found Glory's sold-out show at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Vibra Urbana Festival in Orlando

Everyone and everything we saw at the Vibra Urbana festival in Orlando
Robert Callender showed Orlando 'The Way'

Robert Callender showed Orlando 'The Way' during unique shows at Timucua
Everything we saw when Chvrches played Orlando's House of Blues

Everyone and everything we saw when Chvrches played Orlando's House of Blues

Trending

The cold-blooded murder of Christina Grimmie was Orlando's most tragic and shocking crime ... for about 26 hours

By Shelton Hull

Christina Grimmie in April 2016

Animal Collective to headline Orlando's Beacham in July

By Matthew Moyer

Animal Collective to headline Orlando's Beacham in July

Florida Underground Festival returns to Orlando live and loud in August

By Matthew Moyer

Wet Nurse play the Florida Underground Festival this summer

George Clinton's Parliament Funkadelic come to Eatonville's Zora! Festival this weekend

By Shelton Hull

George Clinton

Also in Music

Animal Collective to headline Orlando's Beacham in July

By Matthew Moyer

Animal Collective to headline Orlando's Beacham in July

Orlando's premier party girls, Le Petite Fete, reflect on a year of sold-out events

By Nicolette Shurba

Devoted fans sing their lives at Le Petite Fete parties.

Orlando's C.B. Carlyle and the Desert Angels release a new slice of spectral country music

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's C.B. Carlyle and the Desert Angels release a new slice of spectral country music

Orlando concert picks this week: Timothy Eerie, Rakim, Cigano Swing

By Bao Le-Huu

Rakim plays Ace Cafe on Saturday
More

Digital Issue

June 8, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us