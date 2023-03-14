Reggaeton star Feid will close out his ‘Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground’ tour in Orlando

Photo courtesy Feid/Facebook
Feid will wrap his summer tour in Orlando
Colombian singer Feid, also known as Ferxxo (pronounced "Fercho"
), plans to wrap up his just-announced "Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground" tour right here in Orlando.
The reggaeton star's "Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground" jaunt will hit 29 North American cities starting in April. Tour stops include New York, Las Vegas, Seattle and Los Angeles, before wrapping up at Orlando's Hard Rock Live in mid-June. Notably, the only other Florida stop is in Miami on June 16.
Feid's 2022 North American tour "U.S. Trip" sold out all dates in mere minutes. So be quick or be sad.
Feid plays Orlando's Hard Rock Live on Saturday, June 17. Tickets will go on sale Thursday, March 16, through LiveNation
.
