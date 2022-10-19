ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Reggae legends Inner Circle headline the Florida Jerk Festival in Apopka this weekend

By on Wed, Oct 19, 2022 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Inner Circle - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Inner Circle

"Honestly, I really don’t remember the first time we played in Florida,” says Roger Lewis, the leader of Inner Circle, speaking remotely from Miami. “We used to do it a long time ago, come up from Pensacola, go up to Tallahassee, that club down there — it’s still there.”

Inner Circle is still here, too, a remarkable feat of longevity in an industry that is completely different than it was when they first started, or even just a few years ago. “Brevard County,” interjects his younger brother Ian; his thick patois imparts a level of class and sophistication to those two words, unlike anything such a place deserves.

Event Details
Florida Jerk Festival

Florida Jerk Festival

Sun., Oct. 23, 2 p.m.

Apopka Amphitheater 3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway, Apopka West

Buy Tickets

$45-$170

One of the most important reggae bands of all-time, Inner Circle returns to Central Florida this weekend to headline the Florida Jerk Festival. It’s a big deal for the area, which is studded with expats from the Island community, as well as their descendants.
“Florida has always been big for reggae,” says Roger, “and always growing.”

But it’s not just about the music, as the festival will shine a light on the Jamaican expat community in Central Florida and their art, their fashion and, especially, the food.
“In the culture of the Caribbean,” Ian says, “the food is very, very, as they say in Spanish, ‘muy importante’. We coined the phrase ‘Ital food.’ Food from the ground, natural, no pesticides, no fertilizers. The media took the narrative and spun it into what?” Both brothers respond in unison: “Organic!”

Recalling the long, strange history of Inner Circle is a challenge for even their most astute fans. The band has existed in several different incarnations over the years. They first made their name backing up the Chosen Few, before an eight-year run with the late great Jacob Miller. This was when most people outside Jamaica got their first taste of their sound, and their herculean work ethic, as they released a series of albums in the late 1970s for Capitol and Island.

Their debut single, “Why Can’t I Touch You,” was released in 1970. At least 50 other singles have followed, with the most recent track dropping earlier this month. “Riches Wii A Pree” was originally released in January, in collaboration with Teejay, and now the remix is out, with a special guest appearance by Snow, the white Canadian whose 1992 hit “Informer” brought reggae to the suburbs, much the same as “Ice Ice Baby” did for rap. But the crossover appeal is nothing new for them. In fact, they practically invented it.

Inner Circle was easily the second biggest reggae act on Earth, besides Bob Marley, but the entire scene was soon to be decimated. Miller died in a car crash in March 1980, causing the band to collapse for several years. The Lewis brothers then moved to Miami, which has remained their base of operations ever since, and together they weathered the subsequent storm that ran through the Jamaican music scene.

With Marley’s death in May 1981, reggae had lost its two biggest stars within 14 months, but it wasn’t over for them. Inner Circle was officially rebooted in 1986, and it
was this version of the band that achieved their greatest success.

Their most famous song, of course, is “Bad Boys,” which was initially released as a single in 1987. It didn’t get much traction then, nor upon its first reissue on their Bad to the Bone album in 1992.

Then the TV show Cops debuted in 1989, as a flagship of the nascent Fox Network, and one of the show’s producers was a fan, so he picked “Bad Boys” as the theme song. The effect was similar to how Sinatra’s “Love and Marriage” became identified with Married With Children.

By 1993, with the show firmly entrenched in popular culture, many of the viewers started connecting the dots between the show and the band. The single (and then the Bad to the Bone album) became a must-have item, and for many Americans, this is how they learned that reggae went deeper than just Marley. By that point, a whole new generation of artists were on the scene, taking Jamaican music to the masses, most notably Buju Banton, Shaggy and Shabba Ranks, all huge in that era.

Inner Circle were thus able to achieve international fame twice, a full 15 years apart, with many of the same personnel, but in totally different ways. Where once they were pioneers of the sound, overshadowed by bigger names, now they were the big name, benefitting from the young talent whose own success was achieved on their shoulders.

Inner Circle thus came full circle, and it’s been pretty much smooth sailing ever since.
Given the vast array of music the band have issued and reissued over the years, it is virtually impossible to know exactly how many tracks the members of Inner Circle have recorded in their roughly 54 years in business. Not even the founders know, because they never cared to count. In those early days of the Jamaican music scene, very few people thought of themselves as architects of a movement that would transform global culture.

Certainly, none of them ever expected to still be alive and playing music in the year 2022, let alone touring the world for adoring crowds. They were only 16 and 14 at the time, and their bandmates were even younger. No one is thinking long-term at that age.

One can only speculate, but at their age, and with their level of success, Inner Circle will surely never have to work again. But they will never stop, because they never did, and that is exactly why they are still here, making new music, new fans, new friends.

About The Author

Shelton Hull

More
Scroll to read more Music Stories + Interviews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center

Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center
The Flaming Lips' showed Orlando where the sunbeams end at their Hard Rock Live set

The Flaming Lips' showed Orlando where the sunbeams end at their Hard Rock Live set
Turnstile's sweaty, sold-out set at Orlando's House of Blues was something to see

Turnstile's sweaty, sold-out set at Orlando's House of Blues was something to see
Everything we saw when Lucy Dacus played Orlando's Beacham

Everything we saw when Lucy Dacus played Orlando's Beacham

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center

Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center
The Flaming Lips' showed Orlando where the sunbeams end at their Hard Rock Live set

The Flaming Lips' showed Orlando where the sunbeams end at their Hard Rock Live set
Turnstile's sweaty, sold-out set at Orlando's House of Blues was something to see

Turnstile's sweaty, sold-out set at Orlando's House of Blues was something to see
Everything we saw when Lucy Dacus played Orlando's Beacham

Everything we saw when Lucy Dacus played Orlando's Beacham

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center

Everything we saw when Pitbull and Iggy Azalea played Orlando's Amway Center
The Flaming Lips' showed Orlando where the sunbeams end at their Hard Rock Live set

The Flaming Lips' showed Orlando where the sunbeams end at their Hard Rock Live set
Turnstile's sweaty, sold-out set at Orlando's House of Blues was something to see

Turnstile's sweaty, sold-out set at Orlando's House of Blues was something to see
Everything we saw when Lucy Dacus played Orlando's Beacham

Everything we saw when Lucy Dacus played Orlando's Beacham

Trending

Yes, there's a Shrek-themed Rave happening at Orlando's Beacham in December

By Matthew Moyer

Rave with Shrek

Swans guitarist Norman Westberg shows a very different side of his musical life in Orlando this weekend

By Kyle Eagle

Norman Westberg plays a solo ambient show in Orlando on Saturday

The Orlando edition of Smoker's Club Fest brings headliners Lil Uzi Vert and Don Toliver to town

By Matthew Moyer

Lil Uzi Vert comes to Orlnado as part of the Smoker's Club Festival

Weird Al Yankovic gets 'Ridiculously Seff-Indulgent' on stage in Orlando this weekend

By Daniel Fuller

Hear Weird Al go beyond parody songs at the Dr. Phil

Also in Music

Orlando's Rest in Pierce present a dark dive into the fringes of dubstep with new album 'Resurgence'

By Bao Le-Huu

Rest in Pierce

Animated supergroup Gorillaz to play Orlando in the flesh this week

By Bao Le-Huu

Gorillaz are coming

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes bring a punky party to Ace Cafe this week

By Bao Le-Huu

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes

Hamiltons, HiGH and Curtains play a free show (with free beer) at Orlando's Dirty Laundry this week

By Bao Le-Huu

The Hamiltons
More

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us