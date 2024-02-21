Orlando's Warm Frames release essential new noise-rock record, 'Pink Wax'

click to enlarge Photo by Luis Velasco Warm Frames release debut 7-inch 'Pink Wax'

<a href="https://warmframes666.bandcamp.com/album/pink-wax">Pink Wax by Warm Frames</a>

Few acts are rising with the heat and velocity of Orlando’s Warm Frames right now, but that reputation has largely been a live one. Now, however, they finally have a recording that measures up on its own.Recorded locally at Radio Information Studios by Mother Juno and Preston Hardwick, brand-new mini-albumis Warm Frames’ most concentrated work to date. While the December release of “N.Y. Girls” and “The Mirror” gave a promising glimpse, they couldn’t quite foreshadow the aggregate impact of this full collection, which is loaded with peak songs — some even better than those lead-off singles, like the swirl- ing savagery of “Suburban Brat.”Warm Frames’ music is still an exhilarating freefall of punk, noise rock and no wave. But, from the songs to the playing to the production, there’s a new level of legibility in these six hit-and-run songs that renders their attack with sharper point. Like lightning in a bottle,is a head-on collision of arty cacophony and Stooges-esque animalism that manages to be simultaneously feral and focused.now streams everywhere and atop TLU's Spotify Playlist. Heads up, collectors, it’s also available in limited-edition pink 7-inch vinyl on Warm Frames' Bandcamp in collaboration with seminal Tampa label Cephia’s Treat Recordings.