Orlando's Warm Frames release essential new noise-rock record, 'Pink Wax'

'Like lightning in a bottle'

By on Wed, Feb 21, 2024 at 11:48 am

click to enlarge Warm Frames release debut 7-inch 'Pink Wax' - Photo by Luis Velasco
Photo by Luis Velasco
Warm Frames release debut 7-inch 'Pink Wax'
Few acts are rising with the heat and velocity of Orlando’s Warm Frames right now, but that reputation has largely been a live one. Now, however, they finally have a recording that measures up on its own.

Recorded locally at Radio Information Studios by Mother Juno and Preston Hardwick, brand-new mini-album Pink Wax is Warm Frames’ most concentrated work to date. While the December release of “N.Y. Girls” and “The Mirror” gave a promising glimpse, they couldn’t quite foreshadow the aggregate impact of this full collection, which is loaded with peak songs — some even better than those lead-off singles, like the swirl- ing savagery of “Suburban Brat.”


Warm Frames’ music is still an exhilarating freefall of punk, noise rock and no wave. But, from the songs to the playing to the production, there’s a new level of legibility in these six hit-and-run songs that renders their attack with sharper point. Like lightning in a bottle, Pink Wax is a head-on collision of arty cacophony and Stooges-esque animalism that manages to be simultaneously feral and focused.

Pink Wax now streams everywhere and atop TLU's Spotify Playlist. Heads up, collectors, it’s also available in limited-edition pink 7-inch vinyl on Warm Frames' Bandcamp in collaboration with seminal Tampa label Cephia’s Treat Recordings.


