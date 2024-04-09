BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Orlando's soul rebels The Sh-Booms headline SoDo After Dark event

They'll put the SOul in SoDo April 20

By on Tue, Apr 9, 2024 at 2:18 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Sh-Booms headline SoDo After Dark later in April - Photo by Jim Leatherman
Photo by Jim Leatherman
The Sh-Booms headline SoDo After Dark later in April
SoDo After Dark is back with a bang, starring garage-punk stars The Sh-Booms later this month.

Feed your soul with some electrifying sounds from Central's Florida's buzzy Sh-Booms, your eyes with some local art, and your stomach with food vendors and host RockPit's suds at SoDo After Dark on April 20.

SoDo After Dark happens at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at RockPit Brewing. Tickets can be purchased online in advance for $20 or $25 at the door.

A complimentary drink is included with your ticket purchase, and the event is pet-friendly too.

Event Details
SoDo After Dark: The Sh-Booms

SoDo After Dark: The Sh-Booms

Sat., April 20, 6 p.m.

Rockpit Brewing 10 W. Illiana St., Orlando SoDo

Buy Tickets

$20-$25

Location Details

Rockpit Brewing

10 W. Illiana St., Orlando SoDo


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Orlando musician Renee Arozqueta releases new album with Ladybits, 'Little Dreams'

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's Ladybits release new album 'Little Dreams'

Glam-phantom Scott Yoder returns to an Orlando stage Wednesday — this time with a full band

By Matthew Moyer

Scott Yoder plays Orlando on Wednesday

Music in Mills concert series promises weekly free shows from Orlando musicians

By Alexandra Sullivan and Matthew Moyer

Jordan Foley

Orlando's Danny Forester, of Weak and Framework Coffee, is a DIY true believer

By Ida V. Eskamani

Orlando band Weak (Danny Forester, center)

Glam-phantom Scott Yoder returns to an Orlando stage Wednesday — this time with a full band

By Matthew Moyer

Scott Yoder plays Orlando on Wednesday

Orlando musician Renee Arozqueta releases new album with Ladybits, 'Little Dreams'

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's Ladybits release new album 'Little Dreams'

Soul-pop maestro Teddy Swims comes to Orlando's Hard Rock Live this week

By Alan Sculley

Teddy Swims comes to Orlando this week

Orlando's Christian Kelty has a 'Story' or two to tell

By Grayson Keglovic

The storytellers of Story (Christian Kelty, center)
More

April 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us