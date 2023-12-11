Orlando synth-rockers Hadley’s Hope play career-spanning show on Friday

Photo courtesy Hadley's Hope/Facebook Hadley's Hope take a tuneful look back at their musical run Friday

Location Details Poppi’s Hideaway 8444 International Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal 407-271-8326 2 events 1 article

Ever since their usual haunt of Orlando Brewing closed its original location, Orlando synth-rock band Hadley’s Hope have been seen a lot less frequently. This International Drive show will be the first opportunity in quite some time to catch up with the long-running act of nearly 20 years.They’re currently recording their seventh album but, as of their latest release (2020’sEP), their rock sound has adopted more of a neon 1980s streak.Come see a career-spanning set for free.