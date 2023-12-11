Orlando synth-rockers Hadley’s Hope play career-spanning show on Friday

By on Mon, Dec 11, 2023

Hadley's Hope take a tuneful look back at their musical run Friday - Photo courtesy Hadley's Hope/Facebook
Hadley's Hope take a tuneful look back at their musical run Friday
Ever since their usual haunt of Orlando Brewing closed its original location, Orlando synth-rock band Hadley’s Hope have been seen a lot less frequently. This International Drive show will be the first opportunity in quite some time to catch up with the long-running act of nearly 20 years.

They’re currently recording their seventh album but, as of their latest release (2020’s Memory Is Double Vision EP), their rock sound has adopted more of a neon 1980s streak.

Come see a career-spanning set for free.

8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, Poppi’s Hideaway, no cover.
