Orlando powerhouse Ripley Eldridge talks new band M.A.C.E. ahead of debut shows at Uncle Lou’s

What led you to start M.A.C.E. and what are some of the aesthetic touchstones for the band — there’s a nod or two to G.L.O.S.S.; what else?
I was floored by the amount of love and appreciation I’d received from the queer punk community when I was in Call In Dead and since CID isn’t playing any more local shows, I wanted to continue to give back to the community by making our struggles known, as well as giving queer punks a space where they feel appreciated and not attacked like we recently have been by Florida’s government. G.L.O.S.S., Gouge Away and bands like Bikini Kill and L7 are big influences on us.
Introduce the members of M.A.C.E. and who plays what.
Chris LeBrane on drums, Karyna Santana on guitar, Heidi Kneisl on bass, and me on vocals.
Are there recordings in the works or anything immediately planned beyond this week's shows?
We don’t have any recording plans yet, as we’re still writing. We have Florida Underground Fest on Aug. 5, Uncle Lou’s on Aug. 8 with Double Bubble and Stiletto [see this week's TLU], and the Will’s Pub anniversary show on Sept. 2. We don’t have anything after that currently.
We’ve talked about you considering leaving Florida; what decisions have you come to? Is starting this band part of that decision-making process?
I had considered moving to Boston, but I’ve decided that I will stay here in Florida where queer voices are most needed. This is where the fight is.
