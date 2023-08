Orlando powerhouse Ripley Eldridge talks new band M.A.C.E. ahead of debut shows at Uncle Lou’s

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Meet M.A.C.E. this week at two shows in Orlando

You might know Ripley Eldridge from any one of her diverse creative endeavors — DJing as Hexorcist, stints in Call In Dead and Caustic Bats, and gigging around town playing the cello — but now this powerhouse is fronting a new queer- and trans-forward hardcore band called M.A.C.E., and the band's debut shows — at Florida Underground Fest and another Tuesday show at Lou's — are mere days away.I was floored by the amount of love and appreciation I’d received from the queer punk community when I was in Call In Dead and since CID isn’t playing any more local shows, I wanted to continue to give back to the community by making our struggles known, as well as giving queer punks a space where they feel appreciated and not attacked like we recently have been by Florida’s government. G.L.O.S.S., Gouge Away and bands like Bikini Kill and L7 are big influences on us.Chris LeBrane on drums, Karyna Santana on guitar, Heidi Kneisl on bass, and me on vocals.We don’t have any recording plans yet, as we’re still writing. We have Florida Underground Fest on Aug. 5, Uncle Lou’s on Aug. 8 with Double Bubble and Stiletto [ see this week's TLU ], and the Will’s Pub anniversary show on Sept. 2. We don’t have anything after that currently.I had considered moving to Boston, but I’ve decided that I will stay here in Florida where queer voices are most needed. This is where the fight is.