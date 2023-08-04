Orlando powerhouse Ripley Eldridge talks new band M.A.C.E. ahead of debut shows at Uncle Lou’s

‘In Florida, queer voices are most needed ... this is where the fight is’

By on Fri, Aug 4, 2023 at 11:21 am

Meet M.A.C.E. this week at two shows in Orlando
Courtesy photo
Meet M.A.C.E. this week at two shows in Orlando
You might know Ripley Eldridge from any one of her diverse creative endeavors — DJing as Hexorcist, stints in Call In Dead and Caustic Bats, and gigging around town playing the cello — but now this powerhouse is fronting a new queer- and trans-forward hardcore band called M.A.C.E., and the band's debut shows — at Florida Underground Fest and another Tuesday show at Lou's — are mere days away.

What led you to start M.A.C.E. and what are some of the aesthetic touchstones for the band — there’s a nod or two to G.L.O.S.S.; what else?

I was floored by the amount of love and appreciation I’d received from the queer punk community when I was in Call In Dead and since CID isn’t playing any more local shows, I wanted to continue to give back to the community by making our struggles known, as well as giving queer punks a space where they feel appreciated and not attacked like we recently have been by Florida’s government. G.L.O.S.S., Gouge Away and bands like Bikini Kill and L7 are big influences on us.

Introduce the members of M.A.C.E. and who plays what.

Chris LeBrane on drums, Karyna Santana on guitar, Heidi Kneisl on bass, and me on vocals.

Are there recordings in the works or anything immediately planned beyond this week's shows?

We don’t have any recording plans yet, as we’re still writing. We have Florida Underground Fest on Aug. 5, Uncle Lou’s on Aug. 8 with Double Bubble and Stiletto [see this week's TLU], and the Will’s Pub anniversary show on Sept. 2. We don’t have anything after that currently.

We’ve talked about you considering leaving Florida; what decisions have you come to? Is starting this band part of that decision-making process?

I had considered moving to Boston, but I’ve decided that I will stay here in Florida where queer voices are most needed. This is where the fight is.


Event Details
Florida Underground Fest 4

Florida Underground Fest 4

Sat., Aug. 5, 1 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 6, 1 p.m.

Mills Avenue between East Colonial Drive and Virginia Drive, Orlando Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$20-$30
Event Details
M.A.C.E., Stiletto, Double Bubble

M.A.C.E., Stiletto, Double Bubble

Tue., Aug. 8, 8 p.m.

LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall 1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50


