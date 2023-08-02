New Orlando punk projects M.A.C.E., Stiletto and Double Bubble to run wild at Uncle Lou’s

click to enlarge Photo by Jim Leatherman Stiletto play Lou's with M.A.C.E. and Double Bubble

Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall 1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando

This fresh bill checks a lot of boxes that we need right now. These bands are all new, they’re all punk and they’re almost all female.M.A.C.E. — who are making their proper debut with their own original music — and Stiletto are both coming in hot like fireballs of reckoning with the timely heat of feminist and queer anger. While not as hardcore as the others, Double Bubble pack lots of good punk kicks.Together, these three bands make an excellent package of fresh, rising talent that may just be (please, please, please) the beginning of a new wave of Orlando punk bands bringing more representational balance to the local scene, and I am so fucking here for it.The show’s free but donations would be cool.