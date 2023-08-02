New Orlando punk projects M.A.C.E., Stiletto and Double Bubble to run wild at Uncle Lou’s

Three new bands with very welcome voices and perspectives

By on Wed, Aug 2, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Stiletto play Lou's with M.A.C.E. and Double Bubble - Photo by Jim Leatherman
Photo by Jim Leatherman
Stiletto play Lou's with M.A.C.E. and Double Bubble
This fresh bill checks a lot of boxes that we need right now. These bands are all new, they’re all punk and they’re almost all female.

M.A.C.E. — who are making their proper debut with their own original music — and Stiletto are both coming in hot like fireballs of reckoning with the timely heat of feminist and queer anger. While not as hardcore as the others, Double Bubble pack lots of good punk kicks.

Together, these three bands make an excellent package of fresh, rising talent that may just be (please, please, please) the beginning of a new wave of Orlando punk bands bringing more representational balance to the local scene, and I am so fucking here for it.

The show’s free but donations would be cool.

8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, Uncle Lou’s, donations accepted.

Event Details
M.A.C.E., Stiletto, Double Bubble

M.A.C.E., Stiletto, Double Bubble

Tue., Aug. 8, 8 p.m.

LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall 1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Location Details

LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall

1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

407-270-9104

6 events 97 articles
LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Country star Tim McGraw will bring ‘Standing Room Only’ tour to Orlando next year

By Matthew Moyer

Tim McGraw will keep it intimate at the Amway Center

Saying gay with queer indie-rockers Man on Man at Will's Pub

By Bao Le-Huu

Man on Man at Will's Pub

Deantoni Parks, Kurt Rambus and White Sands present long-awaited night of avant sounds

By Bao Le-Huu

Deantoni Parks makes good on pandemic cancellation of his Technoself show in 2020

Nice guy singer-songwriter Jackson Browne graces the Dr. Phillips Center stage

By Matthew Moyer

Jackson Browne

Also in Music

Moat Cobra launch new vinyl series from Orlando record label DCxPC

By Bao Le-Huu

Moat Cobra launch new vinyl series from Orlando record label DCxPC

'I thought it would only last a couple of months': Illuminated Paths’ Josh Rogers on his anniversary label showcase in Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Josh Rogers set up as Broken Machine Films at a recent Orlando show

Florida musician and organizer JER is an essential new voice of ska’s next generation

By Ida V. Eskamani

Florida musician and organizer JER is an essential new voice of ska’s next generation

Orlando’s Agent Octopus have just released the surf-rock jams your summer playlist was missing

By Bao Le-Huu

Agent Octupus do surf-rock, but (saltwater) landlocked Orlando-style
More

Digital Issue

August 2, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us