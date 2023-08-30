Orlando percussionist Evan Shafran releases long-awaited solo platter 'Dawn of the Technosexuals'

click to enlarge Photo by Zeke Shafran Evan Shafran steps out on his own with exquisitely weird new album

The latest longtime ensemble player to finally step out solo is the very experimental Evan Shafran. Although he’s shown small glimpses of lead work with Bear Dream and Space Force, he’s primarily made a name for himself over the past couple decades as a drummer in bands like Danny Feedback, Happy Valley and, most recently, Tinnitus Rex.The telling thing about these credits is that all of them are notable and none of them are normal. Although Shafran’s long been affiliated with some of Orlando’s weirdest, his just-released solo debut,makes it immediately clear in no uncertain terms that he’s a power plant of oddity unto himself.Written, performed and recorded all on his own, this 11-track album is the work of an art deviant left to his warped devices.is a concept album that’s a companion piece to, the 2022 art film Shafran did with Danny Feedback. Like that film, this album is out there. Musically, the album ranges wide in style but stays consistent in narcotic atmosphere.There are slow creepers, day-tripping voyages, electronic rabbit holes, fried blues and outsider rock. Add in Shafran’s guttural delivery and it’s like the dark underbelly of your psyche speaking to you.Topically, it’s a dystopian examination of humanity’s deepening relationship with technology, spiking the age-old theme with some very now references and unsettling extremities like human-robot intimacy. This is, after all, Evan Shafran we’re dealing with here.All told,is a surrealist commentary piece that swirls and undulates with satire and freak spirit. It’s now out via Post*Records and streams everywhere.