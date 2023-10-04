Orlando musician Hannah Stokes impresses with new sounds on Raised Eden Records

click to enlarge Photo by Eli Miranda Hannah Stokes releases new single "How Could This Love Be So"

<a href="https://hannahstokes.bandcamp.com/track/how-could-this-love-be-so-feat-zoetic">How Could This Love Be So feat. Zoetic by Hannah Stokes</a>

Over the past year, Hannah Stokes has become one of the busiest movers in the Orlando music scene. Besides being an aspiring young singer-songwriter herself, she’s been a constant grassroots force, helming regular showcases around town like the “Inspired By” and “Songwriters Rising” series that spotlight area songsmiths. But recently she eked out some time to put a little focus back on herself with the release of new single “How Could This Love Be So” (featuring Zoetic).From her straightforward singer-songwriter beginnings, Stokes has gradually widened her palette in the past couple of years to include hues of folk, soul and jazz. More recently, she’s been mining the indie-folk side of her sound, which defined her last and most realized collection, 2022’sEP.If that EP was a big step forward, “How Could This Love Be So” is a dramatic pivot. While Stokes’ newfound polish and maturity continue here, the new song channels her soul music inspirations with pure devotion. “How Could This Love Be So” is a rich and silky cup of neo-soul blending classic 1970s soul, sultry jazz and hip-hop edge with a rap cameo by Zoetic.Stokes’ latest guise is a warm and timeless look. Its effortless comfort is an auspicious sign of her budding range. Released on new Orlando label Raised Eden Records, “How Could This Love Be So” now streams everywhere. (Also catch her in "Hannah + Brian" mode this weekend at Porch Stock.)