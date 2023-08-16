Orlando industrial-metal act CyberScream expands sound with new 'Mixtape Vol. 3'

Combichrist drummer steps into the spotlight

By on Wed, Aug 16, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Industrial-metal luminary and local Cyberscream has a new album out - Photo by Black Hat Photography
Photo by Black Hat Photography
Industrial-metal luminary and local Cyberscream has a new album out
Since moving to Orlando from Arizona in 2015, theatrical rocker Dane White has been diligently building his artistic résumé. When not drumming with industrial-metal flagbearers Combichrist, he’s been a one-man factory in developing his solo vehicle CyberScream. From conceptualization to writing to singing to playing to production, he’s so far handled every aspect himself.

As aggro as it is glossy, CyberScream merges heavy metal, electronic and pop into a vision of techno-apocalyptic romanticism that simultaneously revels in and lambastes the detritus of modern digital life.

After a 2020 eponymous debut album, White has returned with an ongoing series of short CyberScream mixtapes that launched late last year. The just-released third chapter — straightforwardly titled Mixtape Vol. 3 — is a two-song bundle of “Humillionaire,” a big stomper that rocks like a more metal-minded Orgy, and “Eternity,” a crooning arena love song that shows a softer and emerging side of CyberScream. Mixtape Vol. 3 now streams everywhere.


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Brent Faiyaz comes to Orlando to turn our dumpster-fire world into musical treasure

By Gabby Macogay

Brent Faiyaz

Stephen Marley takes Orlando fans on a journey with his ‘Babylon by Bus’ tour

By Sarah Castillo

Stephen Marley takes Orlando fans on a journey with his ‘Babylon by Bus’ tour

Orlando powerhouse Ripley Eldridge talks new band M.A.C.E. ahead of debut shows at Uncle Lou’s

By Matthew Moyer

Meet M.A.C.E. this week at two shows in Orlando

Dirty Heads, Sublime with Rome and more to jam it out in Apopka this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Dirty Heads come to Apopka this weekend

Also in Music

Luscious Lisa, Orlando's dirtiest party-rap purveyors, finally return to a local stage

By Bao Le-Huu

Luscious Lisa returns to live action this weekend in Sanford

Vaunted jazz trumpeter Theo Croker plays the Orlando Museum of Art this weekend

By Bao Le-Huu

Theo Croker plays OMA this weekend

Hunky vampire saxman Tim Cappello to make Will's Pub sweat this week

By Bao Le-Huu

Tim Cappello flexes his way into Will's Pub this week

Onyx, Black Sheep, Chubb Rock and more head to Soundbar to play a Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary party

By Matthew Moyer

Onyx are one of the headliners at Soundbar's hip-hop anniversary bash
More

Digital Issue

August 16, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us