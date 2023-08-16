Orlando industrial-metal act CyberScream expands sound with new 'Mixtape Vol. 3'

click to enlarge Photo by Black Hat Photography Industrial-metal luminary and local Cyberscream has a new album out

<a href="https://cyberscream.bandcamp.com/album/mixtape-vol-3">Mixtape Vol. 3 by CyberScream</a>

Since moving to Orlando from Arizona in 2015, theatrical rocker Dane White has been diligently building his artistic résumé. When not drumming with industrial-metal flagbearers Combichrist, he’s been a one-man factory in developing his solo vehicle CyberScream. From conceptualization to writing to singing to playing to production, he’s so far handled every aspect himself.As aggro as it is glossy, CyberScream merges heavy metal, electronic and pop into a vision of techno-apocalyptic romanticism that simultaneously revels in and lambastes the detritus of modern digital life.After a 2020 eponymous debut album, White has returned with an ongoing series of short CyberScream mixtapes that launched late last year. The just-released third chapter — straightforwardly titled— is a two-song bundle of “Humillionaire,” a big stomper that rocks like a more metal-minded Orgy, and “Eternity,” a crooning arena love song that shows a softer and emerging side of CyberScream.now streams everywhere.