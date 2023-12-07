Orlando gets an intimate new performance space, Judson's Live, opening in February

Judson's Live will seat 150 show attendees with table-style seating for an intimate cabaret or supper-club vibe, and will feature upscale food and drink options to accompany the music on offer.
There will be a "a seasonally driven menu of sharable plates developed by executive chef Jason Klingensmith," alongside craft cocktails and a wine selection curated by an in-house sommelier.
“Dizzy’s Club, the Blue Note and the Elephant Room are some of the most remarkable music rooms our team used as inspiration for Judson’s Live,” said Kathy Ramsberger, President & CEO of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, in a press statement.
Programming is already confirmed for the first few months (fast work!), with a diverse lineup of artists set to play two sets on their allotted evening:
February 2024
Twisted Pine — Feb. 6
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis— Feb. 8 & 9
Jane Monheit — Feb. 14
Keb' Mo' — Feb. 16 & 18
Roosevelt Collier — Feb. 17
Cécile McLorin Salvant — Feb. 19–21
Joshua Redman featuring Gabrielle Cavassa — Feb. 23–25
Michel Camilo Trio — Feb. 29–March 2
March 2024
Alexa Tarantino Quartet — March 3 & 4
Ulysses Owens Jr. and Generation Y — March 7
Christian McBride — March 14–16
April 2024
Tatiana Eva-Marie — April 5 & 6
Harold López-Nussa: Timba a la Americana featuring Grégoire Maret with Luques Curtis and Ruy Adrian López-Nussa — April 12
Brandee Younger — April 13
Melissa Aldana — April 25–27
May 2024
Alex Cuba — May 15
Judson's Live opens on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, and tickets to the first round of performances are already available through the Dr. Phil box office.
