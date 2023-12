Orlando gets an intimate new performance space, Judson's Live, opening in February

click to enlarge Courtesy photo New Dr. Phil venue Judson's Live opens in February

Location Details Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown 844-513-2014 9 events 185 articles

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts has announced the imminent opening of a new venue in their complex early next year, and it aims to provide and intimate and elevated gig-going experience.Judson's Live will seat 150 show attendees with table-style seating for an intimate cabaret or supper-club vibe, and will feature upscale food and drink options to accompany the music on offer.There will be a "a seasonally driven menu of sharable plates developed by executive chef Jason Klingensmith," alongside craft cocktails and a wine selection curated by an in-house sommelier.“Dizzy’s Club, the Blue Note and the Elephant Room are some of the most remarkable music rooms our team used as inspiration for Judson’s Live,” said Kathy Ramsberger, President & CEO of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, in a press statement.Programming is already confirmed for the first few months (fast work!), with a diverse lineup of artists set to play two sets on their allotted evening:Twisted Pine — Feb. 6Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis— Feb. 8 & 9Jane Monheit — Feb. 14Keb' Mo' — Feb. 16 & 18Roosevelt Collier — Feb. 17Cécile McLorin Salvant — Feb. 19–21Joshua Redman featuring Gabrielle Cavassa — Feb. 23–25Michel Camilo Trio — Feb. 29–March 2Alexa Tarantino Quartet — March 3 & 4Ulysses Owens Jr. and Generation Y — March 7Christian McBride — March 14–16Tatiana Eva-Marie — April 5 & 6Harold López-Nussa: Timba a la Americana featuring Grégoire Maret with Luques Curtis and Ruy Adrian López-Nussa — April 12Brandee Younger — April 13Melissa Aldana — April 25–27Alex Cuba — May 15Judson's Live opens on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, and tickets to the first round of performances are already available through the Dr. Phil box office.