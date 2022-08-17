ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Orlando concert picks this week: Crowbar, Spirit Adrift, Proxima Tide Tiki Bash, Thomas Milovac Trio

By on Wed, Aug 17, 2022 at 4:00 am

Thomas Milovac
Thomas Milovac Photo by Autumn Paul

Crowbar, Spirit Adrift, Fond, Bunaand: Brace yourselves for the return of Crowbar because these pioneering New Orleans sludge hulks are coming here on their first album in over five years, and it's a beast of doom. Top to bottom, this is a powerhouse bill between the touring and native bands alike. Austin tourmates Spirit Adrift will ride in like a charging cavalry with their victory metal. Orlando's Fond will rumble your guts raw with their dire noise rock. And the show will also be a peek at new local band Bunaand. All told, it's gonna get heavy. (8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, Will's Pub, $20)

Thomas Milovac Trio: Thomas Milovac has been making impressive waves of late as one of the most active and experimental figures in Orlando's underground jazz scene. Between his ensemble work in free-jazz supergroup Bongus, his own solo music and his label, Cosmo Sonic Collective, Milovac's been a welcome jolt to the system. For this performance, his trio will perform material from his strong debut album, Sun Ray, released early this year. In addition to that, he'll also showcase new solo bass and double bass material. Go see where Orlando's jazz vanguard is right now. (8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Bynx, free)

Proxima Tide Tiki Bash: Sadly, the surf rock contingent has never been a sizable slice of the Orlando music menu. But for those who miss the once-frequent performances by Thee Wilt Chamberlain like I do, new local band Proxima Tide are here to pick that torch back up with their wave-riding instrumentals. School's back in, but summer doesn't have to be over. And it won't be with Proxima Tide playing and one of the tiki specials in your hand. (6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, Lil Indies, free)

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
