Orlando concert calendar: Helado Negro, Gipsy Kings, Pine Hill Haints, Gaelic Storm

Live music around town Feb. 7-13

By on Wed, Feb 7, 2024 at 1:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
Helado Negro
Helado Negro photo by Nathan Bajar

Wednesday, Feb. 7:

The Pine Hill Haints, Ryan Thorne, X Dirty Fingers 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$15.

St. Olaf Choir 7 pm; First United Methodist Church - Orlando, 142 E. Jackson St.; $40; 407-849-6080.

Thursday, Feb. 8:

Candlelight: Neo-Soul Favorites ft. Songs by Prince, Childish Gambino and more 6:30 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $36.21; 402-249-2445.

The Flying Luttenbachers, Shitstorm, Gillian Carter, C0mputer 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.

Gaelic Storm 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $29-$80; 407-228-1220.

Myron Elkins 8 pm; Tin Roof, 8371 International Drive; free; 407-270-7926.

Them Sweeney Boys 7 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $15; 407-322-7475.

Universal Funk Orchestra, Robots Are Dix, MACE, Creativ Angel 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10.

Friday, Feb. 9:

Bach Vocal Artists: The Splendor of Baroque Magnificats 7:30 pm; Rollins College, Knowles Memorial Chapel, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; $10; 407-646-2182.

Barely Alive, Delta Heavy, Rzrkt 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $15-$50; 570-592-0034.

DEVOtion: Punkaloid, Soul 89, Lunar Symphony, El Gato, Haize 9 pm; Castle Smoke, 668 State Road 436, Casselberry; $10.

Gipsy Kings 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $52.16-$236.16; 407-358-6603.

John Dorney, Zoya Zafar, Megan Shea 8 pm; Framework Craft Coffee House, 1201 N. Mills Ave.; $10; 321-270-7410.

Ordinary Boys, New Dawn Fades 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $15; 407-246-1419.

The Queers, The Raging Nathans, Noxious Profit, The Longest Hall 7:30 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $16-$20.

Robert Cray 7:30 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $34-$185; 407-228-1220.

Saturday, Feb. 10:

The 3rd Annual Indigo Bluegrass BBQ 9 am; Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens, 3755 W Seminole Blvd., Sanford; $24.95.

Andy Boay, Derek Dunn, Cheeto Haze 8 pm; Framework Craft Coffee House, 1201 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$15; 321-270-7410.

Baron Von Yeti and Damez 10:30 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

CRUX: Audromeda, melancholy firecracker, Amaryllis, Geoffrey Skull 9 pm; The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.; free; 407-423-3060.

De La Ghetto 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $47.50-$92.50; 407-934-2583.

Dombresky 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $14.99-$39.99; 570-592-0034.

E-Turn 3 pm; Melrose Center, 101 E. Central Blvd.; free.

Foxing + The Hotelier, Glitterer 5:30 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $25; 407-648-8363.

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $59.75-$233.75; 844-513-2014.

Helado Negro 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $18; 407-246-1419.

JK and The Contraband 6:30 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Massacre, Swamp Tooth, Precipice 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-673-2712.

Paleface, Matt Woods, Beartoe 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$17.

The Pinko Beats, Valley in the Sky, Paperback Romance, Ex Monarch, Mammoth and Chicken 8 pm; Grumpy's Underground Lounge, 1018 N. Mills Ave.; $10; 407-678-1122.

Selwyn Birchwood 7 & 9:30 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $30.

The Sheckies, Procto Boy, Fatties, Double Bubble 9 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave; $10; 407-270-9104.

Spiritual Spaces: Music to Reflect and Restore 5 pm; Rollins College, Knowles Memorial Chapel, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; $10; 407-646-2182.

Tower of Power 8 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $34-$100; 407-228-1220.

Universal Mardi Gras: The All-American Rejects; Universal Studios, 6000 Universal Blvd.; $119-$222; 407-363-8000.

Sunday, Feb. 11:

Hannah Wicklund and The Steppin Stones 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; 407-704-6261.

Monday, Feb. 12:

Yonaka and Cassyette 7 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $15; 407-246-1419.

Tuesday, Feb. 13:

Diana Krall 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $45-$500; 844-513-2014.

Fat Tuesday with The O Town Blues 10 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Ov Sulfur, Mental Cruelty, Ghost Bath, Extermination Dismemberment 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.

Patrick Hagerman 7 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

The String Queens 7:30 pm; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $30.


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Kristin Howard

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

A rejuvenated Grace Potter embraces her truth and hits the open road straight to Orlando's House of Blues

By Gabby Macogay

Grace Potter returns to Orlando Friday

Melrose Center celebrates 10 years with an open house, E-Turn performance and more

By Bao Le-Huu

The Melrose Center celebrates 10 years of creativity this weeknd

Creed extend this year's reunion tour to include Orlando show at Kia Center

By Matthew Moyer

Creed extend this year's reunion tour to include Orlando show at Kia Center

Reggae star Sean Paul to kick off 'Greatest Tour' in Orlando this spring

By Matthew Moyer

Sean Paul kicks off 2024 tour in Orlando

Also in Music

Foxing take over Orlando's Beacham to celebrate a decade of The Albatross

By Thomas Crone

Foxing will play their first album in its entirety

Travis Scott brings out special guest Kanye West during marathon concert at Orlando's Kia Center Wednesday

By Grayson Keglovic

Travis Scott pulled out all the stops during his concert in Orlando

A rejuvenated Grace Potter embraces her truth and hits the open road straight to Orlando's House of Blues

By Gabby Macogay

Grace Potter returns to Orlando Friday

Black Box Blackout hits Orlando with 'You're Invited to the Barbecue' music fest this weekend

By Bao Le-Huu

Kristen Warren brings Black Box Blackout to Orlando
More

Digital Issue

February 7, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us