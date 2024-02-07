Orlando concert calendar: Helado Negro, Gipsy Kings, Pine Hill Haints, Gaelic Storm

Wednesday, Feb. 7:

The Pine Hill Haints, Ryan Thorne, X Dirty Fingers 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$15.

St. Olaf Choir 7 pm; First United Methodist Church - Orlando, 142 E. Jackson St.; $40; 407-849-6080.

Thursday, Feb. 8:

Candlelight: Neo-Soul Favorites ft. Songs by Prince, Childish Gambino and more 6:30 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $36.21; 402-249-2445.

The Flying Luttenbachers, Shitstorm, Gillian Carter, C0mputer 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.

Gaelic Storm 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $29-$80; 407-228-1220.

Myron Elkins 8 pm; Tin Roof, 8371 International Drive; free; 407-270-7926.

Them Sweeney Boys 7 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $15; 407-322-7475.

Universal Funk Orchestra, Robots Are Dix, MACE, Creativ Angel 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10.

Friday, Feb. 9:

Bach Vocal Artists: The Splendor of Baroque Magnificats 7:30 pm; Rollins College, Knowles Memorial Chapel, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; $10; 407-646-2182.

Barely Alive, Delta Heavy, Rzrkt 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $15-$50; 570-592-0034.

DEVOtion: Punkaloid, Soul 89, Lunar Symphony, El Gato, Haize 9 pm; Castle Smoke, 668 State Road 436, Casselberry; $10.

Gipsy Kings 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $52.16-$236.16; 407-358-6603.

John Dorney, Zoya Zafar, Megan Shea 8 pm; Framework Craft Coffee House, 1201 N. Mills Ave.; $10; 321-270-7410.

Ordinary Boys, New Dawn Fades 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $15; 407-246-1419.

The Queers, The Raging Nathans, Noxious Profit, The Longest Hall 7:30 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $16-$20.

Robert Cray 7:30 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $34-$185; 407-228-1220.

Saturday, Feb. 10:

The 3rd Annual Indigo Bluegrass BBQ 9 am; Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens, 3755 W Seminole Blvd., Sanford; $24.95.

Andy Boay, Derek Dunn, Cheeto Haze 8 pm; Framework Craft Coffee House, 1201 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$15; 321-270-7410.

Baron Von Yeti and Damez 10:30 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

CRUX: Audromeda, melancholy firecracker, Amaryllis, Geoffrey Skull 9 pm; The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.; free; 407-423-3060.

De La Ghetto 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $47.50-$92.50; 407-934-2583.

Dombresky 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $14.99-$39.99; 570-592-0034.

E-Turn 3 pm; Melrose Center, 101 E. Central Blvd.; free.

Foxing + The Hotelier, Glitterer 5:30 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $25; 407-648-8363.

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $59.75-$233.75; 844-513-2014.

Helado Negro 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $18; 407-246-1419.

JK and The Contraband 6:30 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Massacre, Swamp Tooth, Precipice 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-673-2712.

Paleface, Matt Woods, Beartoe 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$17.

The Pinko Beats, Valley in the Sky, Paperback Romance, Ex Monarch, Mammoth and Chicken 8 pm; Grumpy's Underground Lounge, 1018 N. Mills Ave.; $10; 407-678-1122.

Selwyn Birchwood 7 & 9:30 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $30.

The Sheckies, Procto Boy, Fatties, Double Bubble 9 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave; $10; 407-270-9104.

Spiritual Spaces: Music to Reflect and Restore 5 pm; Rollins College, Knowles Memorial Chapel, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; $10; 407-646-2182.

Tower of Power 8 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $34-$100; 407-228-1220.

Universal Mardi Gras: The All-American Rejects; Universal Studios, 6000 Universal Blvd.; $119-$222; 407-363-8000.

Sunday, Feb. 11:

Hannah Wicklund and The Steppin Stones 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; 407-704-6261.

Monday, Feb. 12:

Yonaka and Cassyette 7 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $15; 407-246-1419.

Tuesday, Feb. 13:

Diana Krall 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $45-$500; 844-513-2014.

Fat Tuesday with The O Town Blues 10 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Ov Sulfur, Mental Cruelty, Ghost Bath, Extermination Dismemberment 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.

Patrick Hagerman 7 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

The String Queens 7:30 pm; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $30.