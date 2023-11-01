Orlando black metal project Gates of Mourning drops new album, 'A Coronation of Necromantic Dreams'

Is Danny Morris the hardest-working man in Orlando underground showbiz?

By on Wed, Nov 1, 2023 at 4:00 am

Gates of Mourning's Danny Morris has a lot of new music out
Courtesy photo
Gates of Mourning's Danny Morris has a lot of new music out
While our heavy-music underground is one of our deepest and most productive scenes, few can claim either the experience or the work ethic of Orlando’s Danny Morris.

A longtime player in Florida’s metal scene, he’s been in a long list of bands that includes area acts Bhavachakra, Nailshitter and, most notably, Miami grindcore breakouts and Relapse Records recording artists Maruta.

In recent years, however, Morris has realized he doesn’t even need anyone else to fully create. Instead, he’s summoned his full multi-instrumental repertoire to become a self-contained, one-man metal foundry.

In his latest music, Morris handles all duties — songwriting, instruments, recording, mixing, mastering and sometimes even the artwork — by himself. Wait, the checklist isn’t over yet. He’s also currently juggling two solo projects: Gates of Mourning and Impious Throne. On top of all that, he’s in an especially prolific stretch right now that’s resulted in two full-length Gates of Mourning albums this year. I’m winded just from writing this paragraph.


The recently released A Coronation of Necromantic Dreams is a towering primer of the Gates of Mourning vision. Unlike the more strictly black metal sound of Impious Throne, Gates of Mourning’s sweeping black metal has a framework that’s not just incredibly technical but also melodic. Rather than a pure exercise in gloom, these songs are sonic and narrative odysseys oozing with Dark Age fantasy.

A Coronation of Necromantic Dreams now streams everywhere — and on TLU's Spotify playlist.


About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
