Orlando bands 0 Miles Per Hour, Flowers for Emily and more raise funds for Zebra Youth this weekend

The usual booming rock effervescence of 0 Miles Per Hour will pack fresh glow from their newly dropped single “Prague.” Flowers for Emily are a group who understand the magical chemistry between a lovely melody and thick, heavy guitars, while Get With This pair big power-pop hooks with big rock swagger.
While admission is free, donate if you can because all collected proceeds will benefit Zebra Youth, the crucial local organization that supports at-risk local LGBTQ+ youth.
7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, Stardust Video & Coffee, donations encouraged.
