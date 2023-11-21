Orlando bands 0 Miles Per Hour, Flowers for Emily and more raise funds for Zebra Youth this weekend

Local bands get loud for a good cause

By on Tue, Nov 21, 2023 at 1:24 pm

click to enlarge 0 Miles Per Hour - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
0 Miles Per Hour
This solid indie bill features auspicious young Orlando bands all staking noteworthy claims at the sweet spot between rock and melody.

The usual booming rock effervescence of 0 Miles Per Hour will pack fresh glow from their newly dropped single “Prague.” Flowers for Emily are a group who understand the magical chemistry between a lovely melody and thick, heavy guitars, while Get With This pair big power-pop hooks with big rock swagger.

While admission is free, donate if you can because all collected proceeds will benefit Zebra Youth, the crucial local organization that supports at-risk local LGBTQ+ youth.

7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, Stardust Video & Coffee, donations encouraged.
0 Miles Per Hour, Flowers For Emily, Get With This

0 Miles Per Hour, Flowers For Emily, Get With This

Sun., Nov. 26, 7 p.m.

Stardust Video and Coffee 1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park

Stardust Video and Coffee

1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park

407-623-3393

7 events 65 articles
Stardust Video and Coffee

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
