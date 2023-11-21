Orlando bands 0 Miles Per Hour, Flowers for Emily and more raise funds for Zebra Youth this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy photo 0 Miles Per Hour

Location Details Stardust Video and Coffee 1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park 407-623-3393 7 events 65 articles

This solid indie bill features auspicious young Orlando bands all staking noteworthy claims at the sweet spot between rock and melody.The usual booming rock effervescence of 0 Miles Per Hour will pack fresh glow from their newly dropped single “Prague.” Flowers for Emily are a group who understand the magical chemistry between a lovely melody and thick, heavy guitars, while Get With This pair big power-pop hooks with big rock swagger.While admission is free, donate if you can because all collected proceeds will benefit Zebra Youth, the crucial local organization that supports at-risk local LGBTQ+ youth.