Orlando-area music venue the Haven under new ownership, will reopen as the Conduit in January

By on Wed, Dec 21, 2022 at 11:19 am

click to enlarge The Conduit opens in the former Haven space in January - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The Conduit opens in the former Haven space in January

Orlando — well, Winter Park — venue The Haven is getting a serious remake and becoming The Conduit in early 2023.

The longtime Aloma Avenue spot, host to an unholy legion of metal shows over the years, has been purchased by the intriguing troika of Pete Olen of Endoxa Booking, Will Walker of Will's Pub, and Jerry Dufrain of Tampa's Orpheum. The mid-size venue will be closed for a few weeks for remodeling, after which it will reopen as The Conduit.

"We’ve been quietly working on this for months, so it’s great to finally share the news!" said Olen in a social media post announcing the Conduit. "Maria and the Haven have always been an important part of the Orlando music scene, and we’re stoked to continue that tradition. I’ve played or booked shows in that spot since right after it opened, so it’s a great fit."

The first national touring show at the rebranded Conduit will be the previously announced Goatwhore, Herakleion and Caveman Cult show on Sunday, Jan. 8. There will be a few local-oriented and regional shows before then to break in the space.

One big change to note: The Conduit will now be a non-smoking venue.

Follow The Conduit on Facebook for more updates.


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Read More about Matthew Moyer
Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Amazing Acro-Cats are coming to an Orlando stage in January

By Matthew Moyer

The Acro-Cats play Orlando next year

Orlando musician Derek Engstrom starts over again with solo album 'Easy Living'

By Kyle Eagle

Derek Engstrom burns down the house with new album 'Easy Living'

Orlando experimental hip-hop duo OhTwo continue creative evolution with new album

By Bao Le-Huu

OHTWO release eponymous new album

Orlando indie-rock band TV Dinner serve up some delicious 'Leftovers' on new mini-album

By Bao Le-Huu

TV Dinner serve up some 'Leftovers'

Also in Music

It will not be a silent night at the 'Noise Before Christmas' show headlined by Jiblit Dupree at Orlando's Uncle Lou's

By Matthew Moyer

Spend Christmas Eve with Jiblit Dupree

Orlando musician Derek Engstrom starts over again with solo album 'Easy Living'

By Kyle Eagle

Derek Engstrom burns down the house with new album 'Easy Living'

Orlando's DJ BMF brings back his James Brown-themed holiday DJ night this week

By Matthew Moyer

DJ BMF pays tribute to James Brown's holiday songs

The casual jazz jam 'Thursday Night Hang' at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo offers sonic respite from the holiday rush

By Bao Le-Huu

Come 'hang' with Chris Cortez at Blue Bamboo
More

Digital Issue

December 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us