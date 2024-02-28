Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan make for a night of 'Guts'-y pop music in Orlando

Despite being only 21, Rodrigo has three Grammy Awards to her name, including Best New Artist. Rodrigo is best known for hit singles “drivers license,” “deja vu” and more recently, radio hit “vampire.”
The singer-songwriter has also dipped her toes into the acting pool, getting her early start on Bizaardvark at 12, leading to starring roles in An American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success and Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. (Rest assured that this will not be a Disneyfied show.)
Quite a night. If you don't already have tickets, maybe consider the Wall Street Plaza pre-party instead.
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, Kia Center.
Event Details
Event Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed