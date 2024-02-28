Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan make for a night of 'Guts'-y pop music in Orlando

Photo courtesy Olivia Rodrigo/Facebook Olivia Rodrigo plays the Kia Center Tuesday

click to enlarge Photo by Ryan Clemens Chappell Roan opens for Olivia Rodrigo in Orlando

Pop princess Olivia Rodrigo will make her bed at Kia Center in the next few days, as she shares songs from her sophomore album,, with arenas and cities she’s never played before — including Orlando.Despite being only 21, Rodrigo has three Grammy Awards to her name, including Best New Artist. Rodrigo is best known for hit singles “drivers license,” “deja vu” and more recently, radio hit “vampire.”The singer-songwriter has also dipped her toes into the acting pool, getting her early start onat 12, leading to starring roles inand. (Rest assured that this will not be a Disneyfied show.)Accompanying Rodrigo is singer-songwriter and queer icon Chappell Roan. Born Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Chappell Roan released her debut album— a collection of songs heavy on drama, glitter and powerhouse vocals — last year. Her “thrift-store pop” anthem “Red Wine Supernova” put her on the map, where she’s been compared to an art-pop Lady Gaga.Quite a night. If you don't already have tickets, maybe consider the Wall Street Plaza pre-party instead.