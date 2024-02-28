Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan make for a night of 'Guts'-y pop music in Orlando

Good luck getting a ticket, though

By on Wed, Feb 28, 2024 at 11:59 am

Olivia Rodrigo plays the Kia Center Tuesday - Photo courtesy Olivia Rodrigo/Facebook
Photo courtesy Olivia Rodrigo/Facebook
Olivia Rodrigo plays the Kia Center Tuesday
Pop princess Olivia Rodrigo will make her bed at Kia Center in the next few days, as she shares songs from her sophomore album, GUTS, with arenas and cities she’s never played before — including Orlando.

Despite being only 21, Rodrigo has three Grammy Awards to her name, including Best New Artist. Rodrigo is best known for hit singles “drivers license,” “deja vu” and more recently, radio hit “vampire.”

The singer-songwriter has also dipped her toes into the acting pool, getting her early start on Bizaardvark at 12, leading to starring roles in An American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success and Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. (Rest assured that this will not be a Disneyfied show.)
click to enlarge Chappell Roan opens for Olivia Rodrigo in Orlando - Photo by Ryan Clemens
Photo by Ryan Clemens
Chappell Roan opens for Olivia Rodrigo in Orlando
Accompanying Rodrigo is singer-songwriter and queer icon Chappell Roan. Born Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Chappell Roan released her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess — a collection of songs heavy on drama, glitter and powerhouse vocals — last year. Her “thrift-store pop” anthem “Red Wine Supernova” put her on the map, where she’s been compared to an art-pop Lady Gaga.

Quite a night. If you don't already have tickets, maybe consider the Wall Street Plaza pre-party instead.

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, Kia Center.

Event Details
Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan

Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan

Tue., March 5, 6:30 p.m.

Kia Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Event Details
"Guts" Concert Pre-Party

"Guts" Concert Pre-Party

Tue., March 5, 3 p.m.

The Other Bar 18 Wall St., Orlando Downtown

$10

