New Zealand stars The Beths to land at Orlando's Beacham for rare appearance

click to enlarge
Photo by Frances Carter
The Beths come to the Beacham
Thanks to D.C.’s Carpark Records, the beaming, radiant sounds of these New Zealand stars The Beths have been imported to America, where their reception has been as warm and adoring as their music.
For fans of melodic indie rock, The Beths hit all the buttons. Their supple, airborne hooks and the soft grace of Elizabeth Stokes’ singing are smartly balanced by guitar fuzz and power-pop punch to add up to one irresistible package.
Location Details
46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown
407-648-8363
11 events 148 articles
