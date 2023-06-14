New Zealand stars The Beths to land at Orlando's Beacham for rare appearance

For fans of melodic indie rock, this band hit all the buttons

By on Wed, Jun 14, 2023 at 10:03 pm

click to enlarge The Beths come to the Beacham - Photo by Frances Carter
Photo by Frances Carter
The Beths come to the Beacham
Thanks to D.C.’s Carpark Records, the beaming, radiant sounds of these New Zealand stars The Beths have been imported to America, where their reception has been as warm and adoring as their music.

For fans of melodic indie rock, The Beths hit all the buttons. Their supple, airborne hooks and the soft grace of Elizabeth Stokes’ singing are smartly balanced by guitar fuzz and power-pop punch to add up to one irresistible package.

Event Details
The Beths

The Beths

Tue., June 20, 7 p.m.

The Beacham 46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

Location Details

The Beacham

46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-648-8363

11 events

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

