Nerdcore rapper Mega Ran returns to Orlando to perform a classic album and celebrate Final Fantasy

The Black Materia album, released by Mega Ran in 2011, is one of the most notable examples of how these art forms can mix, merge and meld into each other.
Built around the IP of Final Fantasy VII, the album was a critical breakthrough that remains highly regarded within hip-hop, as well as the gaming community. So much so, in fact, that the artist himself is playing here at Conduit to celebrate its anniversary Thursday, Jan. 25, for an Ongaku Overdrive event. He’ll be backed by the Limit Breakers, and the bill also includes O-Super, Teek Hall and DJ-Jo.
Born Raheem Jarbo in Philly in 1977, Mega Ran has been an established figure in hip-hop for over three decades now, having written his first song back in 1993. His debut album, Archetype, was released in 2001. All 12 of his albums were released on the independent level, including his most recent, Buddy’s Magic Toy Box, a children’s rap album released last year. He’s also released 14 collab projects, eight EPs, 10 mixtapes and at least 34 features. Mega Ran is a huge wrestling fan, having worked with WWE, TNA, Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling. He’s also been on ESPN’s Sportscenter.
His music, naturally, has been featured on numerous video game soundtracks, including bangers like Mortal Kombat 11, Marvel vs. Capcom 2 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. In addition, his memoir, Dream Master: From the Stoop to the Stage to the Stars, was published via Authorhouse in 2020. But all that barely scratches the surface, as far as the extreme productivity that has defined the world of Mega Ran from day one.
You’re well familiar with performing in Orlando. When was your first time here?
Orlando has such a special place in the Mega Ran story. Park Ave CDs is the first record store to carry my music. I first performed there at Nerdapalooza, which was the first nerdy music festival, in maybe 2008. This was the year after I released my first nerdcore album, Mega Ran. Orlando was the second city, after San Diego, that I ever performed this music in live. It’s a nerdy town that loves everything that I love: Disney, The Simpsons, wrestling and video games. I always have a great time there and consider it to be my second, or third home.
Have you worked with any of the other artists on the bill before?
Yes! Pretty much all of them. O_Super is an extremely talented songwriter and performer that I’ve collaborated with time and time again on music. Big fan. Teek Hall and I both live in Phoenix and run a wrestling podcast, “Mat Mania Podcast” — sub today if you haven’t! DJ-Jo and I made one of my favorite songs of the past few years, “Toss a Coin,” based on The Witcher. He makes amazing VGM remixes and originals. And I’ll be backed by an amazing video game band, the Limit Breakers.
Who are your picks to win the men’s and women’s [WWE] Royal Rumble? [Ed. note: happening in Tampa this very weekend!]
Oh man! This might be the most unpredictable year in recent memory! Tough question. I would have assumed Cody was going to repeat before all of these A-listers started popping up into the picture. I think for us to get what we really want, a Cody win and [rematch] with Roman isn’t a bad thing. Seth and Punk can fight, and maybe Rock can challenge the winner of Roman/Cody. I really don’t know. There’s so many interesting scenarios!
Tell me about your experiences working with Florida rappers Paten Locke and Willie Evans Jr. Did you ever get to collaborate on record with them?
Peace to Paten Locke. Such a great soul. I met him because of Willie Evans Jr. Willie is my guy! We talk regularly. One of the most original stage shows I’ve ever seen. We toured together in 2012 and were supposed to make some music together, and life got in the way. My man taught me a ton about the music business and balancing family, as he was the first parent/MC I had ever toured with. I am in the process of hitting him up to remix some of my tracks from my new album, Buddy’s Magic Toy Box.
How far in advance have you planned out your future projects?
Sometimes it’s a week. Sometimes it’s three years. It really depends. I get an idea almost every single day, then I revisit the ones that are good. Black Materia, which the Orlando show will be focusing on, was a year-plus in the making, and that idea came from flying to Orlando while playing Final Fantasy 7 on my PSP at the time. So in many ways coming back to Orlando to play Black Materia live is a total full-circle moment. Super excited to rock out there one more time.
