Miya Folick will surely impress when she opens for Aly and AJ at the House of Blues

By on Wed, Apr 5, 2023 at 4:00 am

Orlando will be talking about Miya Folick after she opens for Aly and AJ
Photo by Ariel Fish
Orlando will be talking about Miya Folick after she opens for Aly and AJ
The golden twang that Aly & AJ have adopted on their just-released album With Love From is a swoony splendor indeed. But opener Miya Folick is who everyone should be talking about by now.

The California alt-pop artist is indeed rising but, really, she should’ve blown up by now.

Her genius and icon-readiness have been abundantly evident since 2018, when her excellent debut album Premonitions came out and she dazzled at her Orlando debut at the Social.

Chameleonic yet unmistakable, Folick has been showing the powers that only brilliant pop iconoclasts like Annie Lennox possess. Hopefully, she’ll soon be a bigger breakout when her second album, Roach, finally drops on May 26. This is Orlando’s chance to see her before that big release.

7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, House of Blues, $39.50-$95.
Event Details
Aly and AJ

Aly and AJ

Wed., April 12, 8 p.m.

House of Blues Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

Buy Tickets

$39.50-$95

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
