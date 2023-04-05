click to enlarge Photo by Ariel Fish Orlando will be talking about Miya Folick after she opens for Aly and AJ

The golden twang that Aly & AJ have adopted on their just-released albumis a swoony splendor indeed. But opener Miya Folick is who everyone should be talking about by now.The California alt-pop artist is indeed rising but, really, she should’ve blown up by now.Her genius and icon-readiness have been abundantly evident since 2018, when her excellent debut albumcame out and she dazzled at her Orlando debut at the Social.Chameleonic yet unmistakable, Folick has been showing the powers that only brilliant pop iconoclasts like Annie Lennox possess. Hopefully, she’ll soon be a bigger breakout when her second album,, finally drops on May 26. This is Orlando’s chance to see her before that big release.