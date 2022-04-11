“It's always special when we perform an intimate show for our fans; we're looking forward to a fun night with fans from all over in this unique performance setting," said Maroon 5, in what we hope was terrifying unison.

Maroon 5 will play an exclusive concert for after-hours guests at Universal Studios this August.The band that released one genuinely great album (hive rise up) before realizing making a lot of money was also cool will perform a concert for Universal's guests during a weekend of after-hours events and parties the park is calling "Music After Dark."The weekend passes include stays in Universal resorts, a private block party at City Walk and after-hours access to the parks. The weekend runs from Thursday August 25 to Saturday August 27, culminating in the show and a night-time opening of the park from 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Guests will be treated to unlimited food and drink during the event.