BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Maitland Jazz and Blues Festival returns this weekend with an eclectic mix of sounds

Happening Friday and Saturday in downtown Maitland

By on Thu, Apr 4, 2024 at 10:15 am

Share on Nextdoor
Selwyn Birchwood is one of the headliners of Maitland Jazz and Blues Festival - Photo courtesy Selwyn Birchwood/Facebook
Photo courtesy Selwyn Birchwood/Facebook
Selwyn Birchwood is one of the headliners of Maitland Jazz and Blues Festival
Maitland Jazz and Blues Festival returns for another year this weekend with two free days of formidable local and regional artists.

The lineup includes Steeln' Peaches, Don Soledad Band, 8 Ball Aitken, The Boneshakers with Jenny Langer, Michael Andrew & Swingerhead, Selwyn Birchwood, Annika Chambers & Paul DesLauriers Band, Dayve Stewart Band, High Flying Criminals and more.

Food and drink vendors will be on site to provide sustenance as well.

Maitland Jazz and Blues Festival happens Friday and Saturday, April 5-6. The fest is free but VIP upgrades are available. Music starts at 6 p.m. on the Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Event Details
Maitland Jazz and Blues Festival

Maitland Jazz and Blues Festival

Fri., April 5, 6 p.m. and Sat., April 6, 2 p.m.

Maitland City Hall 1776 Independence Lane, Maitland Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

free

Location Details

Maitland City Hall

1776 Independence Lane, Maitland Winter Park Area

407-539-6200


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Orlando's Christian Kelty has a 'Story' or two to tell

By Grayson Keglovic

The storytellers of Story (Christian Kelty, center)

Orlando musician Renee Arozqueta releases new album with Ladybits, 'Little Dreams'

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's Ladybits release new album 'Little Dreams'

Soul-pop maestro Teddy Swims comes to Orlando's Hard Rock Live this week

By Alan Sculley

Teddy Swims comes to Orlando this week

Orlando dark-dance movers Crux bring Bero Bero, Offerings and more to Stardust Video

By Bao Le-Huu

Bero Bero return to Orlando this week

Orlando musician Renee Arozqueta releases new album with Ladybits, 'Little Dreams'

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's Ladybits release new album 'Little Dreams'

Soul-pop maestro Teddy Swims comes to Orlando's Hard Rock Live this week

By Alan Sculley

Teddy Swims comes to Orlando this week

Orlando's Christian Kelty has a 'Story' or two to tell

By Grayson Keglovic

The storytellers of Story (Christian Kelty, center)

Orlando's Danny Forester, of Weak and Framework Coffee, is a DIY true believer

By Ida V. Eskamani

Orlando band Weak (Danny Forester, center)
More

April 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us