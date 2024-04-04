Maitland Jazz and Blues Festival returns this weekend with an eclectic mix of sounds

The lineup includes Steeln' Peaches, Don Soledad Band, 8 Ball Aitken, The Boneshakers with Jenny Langer, Michael Andrew & Swingerhead, Selwyn Birchwood, Annika Chambers & Paul DesLauriers Band, Dayve Stewart Band, High Flying Criminals and more.
Food and drink vendors will be on site to provide sustenance as well.
Maitland Jazz and Blues Festival happens Friday and Saturday, April 5-6. The fest is free but VIP upgrades are available. Music starts at 6 p.m. on the Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday.
