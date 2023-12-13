Heavy Orlando band Gillian Carter go screaming into adulthood

Orlando's most notable screamo band is entering adulthood.

This Friday night, Gillian Carter will celebrate their 18th anniversary with a performance at Will's Pub. To both celebrate and summarize their musical path, the band has curated a special setlist of songs that have distinguished them as one to watch since their 2005 debut, The Flood That Came After the Storm.

"We will be performing songs that defined our 18-year career, songs we haven't played in years," said Logan Rivera, Gillian Carter's vocalist, guitarist (and more) and producer. "We've never really celebrated any milestones in this band."

Gillian Carter, composed of Rivera, bassist Bob Caruso and drummer Tony Oriza, knew they wanted to celebrate the big 18 with friends and fellow musicians who are meaningful to them.

The stage at Will's will thus be a showcase of crucial Central Florida heaviness — with Horsewhip, The Caution Children and Weak — all bands the trio are friends with, and fans of.

The Caution Children have been comrades of the band since 2006, "so it was a no-brainer," according to Rivera. Rivera said that Gillian Carter toured with Tampa's Horsewhip after befriending them in 2018. And while Gillian Carter has never shared a stage with Orlando metallers Weak, Rivera said he and his bandmates have been eager to perform with them for a while.

"We basically wanted to share the evening with homies, close friends and bands we love," said Rivera. "All three are tremendously talented bands whose music rips."

In preparation for their upcoming run of anniversary shows, Gillian Carter has spent time reminiscing on milestones and memories from nearly 20 years playing music together, said Rivera. When asked about his favorite tour memory, Rivera recalled a show in Philadelphia where they got paid for their performance with a bag of Doritos.

"Lessons learned: Don't play Philly unless a homie sets the show up," said Rivera.

Gillian Carter has been fortunate enough to take their sound outside their hometown of Palm Bay, Florida. Since the band's start, they've played across the world, embarking on two different overseas tours. "The first time we went in 2018, the audiences had heard of us," Rivera said. "This time we were the headliner, and the people who attended the shows were there for us."

After their first time in Europe in 2018, the band played their second European tour earlier this year. During their time in Europe, they gigged as support for France's Gros Enfant Mort and played the Fluff Fest in the Czech Republic.

"The fact that we played shows in other countries and people drove from hours away just to come see us is mind-blowing," said Rivera. "It makes you feel like you're doing something right."

Whether you're looking to headbang and mosh or just want to crash a metaphorical 18-year-old's birthday party, the weekend's Gillian Carter show is one you won't want to miss.

"Eighteen years is a pretty long time and we figured it would be a fun way to celebrate with friends and loved ones," Rivera said. "Plus this will be our last show of the year."

Merry Christmas (and happy birthday), you filthy animals.