Germany's Tilly Electronics headline the next Panic! night at Iron Cow

Tilly Electronics headline local dance night Panic! Underground
With its synthesis of art and dance, long-running local series Panic! Underground is one of the city’s most stylish club nights for good reason. Seemingly custom-tailored to the occasion, Tilly Electronics are coming all the way from Germany to be the latest special guest to manifest Panic’s ethos on stage. Costumed head to toe like Yip-Yip
reborn as fashionistas, this duo are a visual feast who thread a striking needle between new wave and disco.
The Floridian openers will bring their own color and flair to the party. Jacksonville’s Limo Scene revive both the sound and the imagery of the neon 1980s, while Orlando’s KT Kink will drill into your soul with her pounding synth sounds. Panic Underground resident DJs NM and Key Tone will keep it deep in between. All told, it’ll be another well-curated showcase by these leaders of Orlando’s avant-garde dance scene.
Sat., Nov. 11, 9 p.m.
Iron Cow 2438 E. Robinson St., Orlando Milk District
2438 E. Robinson St., Orlando Milk District
