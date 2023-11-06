Germany's Tilly Electronics headline the next Panic! night at Iron Cow

'Yip-Yip reborn as fashionistas'

By on Mon, Nov 6, 2023 at 5:22 pm

click to enlarge Tilly Electronics headline local dance night Panic! Underground - Photo courtesy Tilly Electronics/Facebook
Photo courtesy Tilly Electronics/Facebook
Tilly Electronics headline local dance night Panic! Underground
With its synthesis of art and dance, long-running local series Panic! Underground is one of the city’s most stylish club nights for good reason. Seemingly custom-tailored to the occasion, Tilly Electronics are coming all the way from Germany to be the latest special guest to manifest Panic’s ethos on stage. Costumed head to toe like Yip-Yip reborn as fashionistas, this duo are a visual feast who thread a striking needle between new wave and disco.

The Floridian openers will bring their own color and flair to the party. Jacksonville’s Limo Scene revive both the sound and the imagery of the neon 1980s, while Orlando’s KT Kink will drill into your soul with her pounding synth sounds. Panic Underground resident DJs NM and Key Tone will keep it deep in between. All told, it’ll be another well-curated showcase by these leaders of Orlando’s avant-garde dance scene.

Event Details
Tilly Electronics, Limo Scene, KT Kink

Tilly Electronics, Limo Scene, KT Kink

Sat., Nov. 11, 9 p.m.

Iron Cow 2438 E. Robinson St., Orlando Milk District

Buy Tickets

$12-$20
Location Details

Iron Cow

2438 E. Robinson St., Orlando Milk District

4 events 42 articles

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
