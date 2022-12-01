Former downtown Orlando venue Soundbar finds new home at Level 13 Event Center

By on Thu, Dec 1, 2022 at 3:48 pm

Level 13 will be the new home of Soundbar's operations - Photo courtesy Level 13 Events Center/Instagram
Photo courtesy Level 13 Events Center/Instagram
Level 13 will be the new home of Soundbar's operations

The sage of Orlando music venue Soundbar has taken another surprising turn. After leaving its former downtown location almost exactly one year ago, and then taking over the booking of the Henao Center shortly after, it was announced Thursday that the brains behind Soundbar are now moving to a new homebase: Level 13 Event Center.

"While our previous endeavor didn't work out (for the best)," read a post on Soundbar's social media, "it's led us here and we are so excited to bring you all the events you deserve. We now offer on site parking, larger bathrooms, an an overall larger event space. We are currently accepting bookings for 2023- concerts, parties, weddings, etc."

Level 13 Event Center is located on Edgewater Avenue and has lately been host to everything from hip-hop shows to freestyle nights to even a K-Pop rave.

Added to that, there's an event already on the books for this new Soundbar outpost. On Friday, Dec. 9, Emo Night Brooklyn will be holding court in the new Soundbar space.


Location Details

Level 13 Event Center

5043 Edgewater Drive, Orlando Winter Park Area

407-717-5312

1 article



