First-ever Echoland Festival bringing Robert Plant, Tenacious D, Flaming Lips and more to Spirit of the Suwannee

Photo courtesy Robert Plant and Alison Krauss/Facebook
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are just two of the big names lined up for Echoland
Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park will be the home for yet another big music festival come this spring.
The inaugural Echoland Music Festival will take over Spirit of the Suwannee in May for three days of live music, with a pretty stacked roster for a first-time effort.
The lineup features Phil Lesh, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Tenacious D, Tyler Childers, Phil Lesh, Vulfpeck, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Flaming Lips, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Grace Potter, BadBadNotGood, 100 Gecs, Yola, Digable Planets, Briston Maroney, Gov’t Mule, Marcus King, Noah Kahan, Vieux Farka Touré, Cory Wong, Ghostland Observatory, Dark Star Orchestra and innumerable others.
Echoland Festival happens from Thursday-Saturday, May 11-13 at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Part in Live Oak. Single-day and weekend passes are available for purchase
now.
