First-ever Echoland Festival bringing Robert Plant, Tenacious D, Flaming Lips and more to Spirit of the Suwannee

By on Fri, Jan 20, 2023 at 4:00 pm

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are just two of the big names lined up for Echoland - Photo courtesy Robert Plant and Alison Krauss/Facebook
Photo courtesy Robert Plant and Alison Krauss/Facebook
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are just two of the big names lined up for Echoland

Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park will be the home for yet another big music festival come this spring.

The inaugural Echoland Music Festival will take over Spirit of the Suwannee in May for three days of live music, with a pretty stacked roster for a first-time effort.

The lineup features Phil Lesh, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Tenacious D, Tyler Childers, Phil Lesh, Vulfpeck, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Flaming Lips, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Grace Potter, BadBadNotGood, 100 Gecs, Yola, Digable Planets, Briston Maroney, Gov’t Mule, Marcus King, Noah Kahan, Vieux Farka Touré, Cory Wong, Ghostland Observatory, Dark Star Orchestra and innumerable others.

Echoland Festival happens from Thursday-Saturday, May 11-13 at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Part in Live Oak. Single-day and weekend passes are available for purchase now.


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Read More about Matthew Moyer
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Universal Orlando announces Mardi Gras concert lineup with Goo Goo Dolls, 3 Doors Down and more

By Matthew Moyer

Nothing says 'Mardi Gras' like the Goo Goo Dolls

It's a double dose of Sarah Shook in Orlando this weekend with the Disarmers and Mightmare sharing the stage

By Bao Le-Huu

Sarah Shook brings both the Disarmers and Mightmare to Orlando this weekend

Is this ‘the moment’ for Orlando’s Ella and the Bossa Beat to break through?

By Kyle Eagle

Magrus and Ella Borges are Ella & the Bossa Beat

A peek inside new-to-you Orlando venue Conduit

By Bao Le-Huu

Herakleion at Conduit

Also in Music

Is this ‘the moment’ for Orlando’s Ella and the Bossa Beat to break through?

By Kyle Eagle

Magrus and Ella Borges are Ella & the Bossa Beat

Goatwhore, Caveman Cult, Herakleion and Intoxicated gave Winter Park's Conduit a baptism of fire

By Bao Le-Huu

Goatwhore, Caveman Cult, Herakleion and Intoxicated gave Winter Park's Conduit a baptism of fire

A peek inside new-to-you Orlando venue Conduit

By Bao Le-Huu

Herakleion at Conduit

Orlando Americana leading lights Jordan Foley + the Wheelhouse are ready to roll out a lot of new music

By Bao Le-Huu

Jordan Foley and the Wheelhouse will be dropping new singles over the next few months
More

Digital Issue

January 18, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us