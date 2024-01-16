Dark ambient night 'Stop Believing' brings the hum of dread to Lil Indie's

Think Lull, Final, Scorn, Stars of the Lid, Caroline K or Christoph de Babylon’s “Opium.” Following a stern mission statement of “no beats,” the evening features the trio of nihilistic regulars Kurt Rambus (aka DJ Nigel John), Late Bloomer and Richard Jerousek each performing live ambient sets, with similarly forbidding drones provided by Rambus between.
If your head nods at all during this one, you’ve either fallen asleep … or far worse.
Location Details
