Dark ambient night 'Stop Believing' brings the hum of dread to Lil Indie's

click to enlarge Photo by Matthew Moyer Richard Jerousek wants you to 'Stop Beleving' at Indie's on Wednesday

One of the more promising recent club/non-club nights is the “dark ambient” fête Stop Believing. The very appropriately named irregularly occurring night — a riff on the Journey anthem? — happens at Indie’s this time around, midweek (because a weekend night would be wayyyy too inherently hopeful for these sorts of soundscapes).Think Lull, Final, Scorn, Stars of the Lid, Caroline K or Christoph de Babylon’s “Opium.” Following a stern mission statement of “no beats,” the evening features the trio of nihilistic regulars Kurt Rambus (aka DJ Nigel John), Late Bloomer and Richard Jerousek each performing live ambient sets, with similarly forbidding drones provided by Rambus between.If your head nods at all during this one, you’ve either fallen asleep … or far worse.