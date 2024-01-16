Dark ambient night 'Stop Believing' brings the hum of dread to Lil Indie's

Consider it anti-meditation

By on Tue, Jan 16, 2024 at 3:01 pm

click to enlarge Richard Jerousek wants you to 'Stop Beleving' at Indie's on Wednesday - Photo by Matthew Moyer
Photo by Matthew Moyer
Richard Jerousek wants you to 'Stop Beleving' at Indie's on Wednesday
One of the more promising recent club/non-club nights is the “dark ambient” fête Stop Believing. The very appropriately named irregularly occurring night — a riff on the Journey anthem? — happens at Indie’s this time around, midweek (because a weekend night would be wayyyy too inherently hopeful for these sorts of soundscapes).

Think Lull, Final, Scorn, Stars of the Lid, Caroline K or Christoph de Babylon’s “Opium.” Following a stern mission statement of “no beats,” the evening features the trio of nihilistic regulars Kurt Rambus (aka DJ Nigel John), Late Bloomer and Richard Jerousek each performing live ambient sets, with similarly forbidding drones provided by Rambus between.

If your head nods at all during this one, you’ve either fallen asleep … or far worse.

Event Details
Stop Believing: Kurt Rambus, Anatolya, Late Bloomer, Richard Jerousek

Wed., Jan. 17, 10 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 17, 10 p.m.

Lil Indie's 1036 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

free
About The Author

Matthew Moyer

